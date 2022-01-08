Fábio’s wife, from Cruzeiro, records video crying beside the player | Football

Disclosure / Cruise goalkeeper fabio

the goalkeeper’s wife Fabius,

idol of cruise

who did not renew his contract with the club this week, posted a video while listening to gospel praise. Sandra

she cries and records her husband who is sitting next to her on the sofa with an air of desolation. Check out the video below.

See Fábio’s photo gallery:

Sandra has been posting thanks for the affection she received from the Cruzeiro fans, who have been creating a wave of support for the club’s idol.

– Thank you for each message, each expression of affection, friends, family. Blue nation and other fans that are sending a message of strength. Thank you very much – posted it, in the image.

The player’s wife also posted a long farewell letter to Cruzeiro – dealing with the club in the first person – and thanked the fans for their affection. She recalled that the couple’s two children grew up in the club. Pablo, the oldest, is even a goalkeeper at Fox’s base.

– Thank you, thank you a thousand times, I wouldn’t change anything, not a single comma when I got here. (…) Pablo learned to walk in the streets of his house II, he loved running and playing in his fields, Valentina has already worked a lot of knee running free and happy – she began.

– I gained friends and sisters because of you, I gained friends that I will take to life, all because of you! But, it’s time to say goodbye my friend, how grateful I am for everything we’ve lived through. (…) I need to go and you need to keep going, keep going, have faith, everything will work out, you’ll go back to the place you deserve, ok, I’ll be praying and rooting for it!! Stay with God and don’t be sad, because you Cruzeiro Esporte Clube will always be in my heart and that of my family – he concluded.



(Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)