Faithful dog takes police to accident scene and saves guardian’s life

We can often overestimate the intelligence of our pets, but thanks to a very smart dog, a man’s life was saved after a car accident. After the serious accident, the dog went to the police and guided them to help the victims.

At first, officers thought that 1-year-old Tinsley was missing from her family. However, the dog was on a mission to save lives. She was seen at night running on the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Vermont, USA.

The officers tried to catch Tinsley, but she kept running. Finally, he ended up taking them to the car, completely destroyed. At the scene, police discovered that the car had overturned with two people, who ended up being ejected from the vehicle. Cam Laundry, Tinsley’s tutor, drove the car.

Photo: Facebook/New Hampshire State Police

“She’s my little guardian angel,” Cam said. “It’s a miracle she had that kind of intelligence to do what she did.”

“It’s not clear how long they were out of the vehicle. The dog was also wet, so you can tell it had been out a bit,” explained New Hampshire State Police Lieutenant Daniel Baldassare.

“We’ve had a lot of amazing stories with our trained K-9s and stuff, but not a domestic pet to take you down that path and play a role in saving some lives,” said Chief Roberts, describing how he doesn’t remember of having encountered a situation like this before.

No serious injuries

According to authorities, Cam and his passenger were not seriously injured. “We were shaken, we didn’t know what was going on. When we came to our senses, the police were there and all because of them”, said the proud tutor.

After being released, Cam went home to spend time with Tinsley. “Of course, she never leaves my side, so we’re always together,” he said.

“In that car that was destroyed, she is always my co-driver. She is always with me”.

Cam even ensured that Tinsley had a well-deserved reward along the way, most likely in the form of a burger for dinner.

Photo: Reproduction/WMUR9

With information from WMUR9.