Fans identify The Weeknd’s alleged statements to Angelina Jolie in new songs; check out!

Hmm… Can you smell the scent of a man in love in the air?! For fans of The Weeknd boss, it’s increasingly obvious that the singer is living a romance. And it’s not with anyone, no, it’s with none other than Angelina Jolie! For months, rumors that the singer and actress would be in a relationship popped up in the media, but without any official confirmation. However, according to his admirers, it seems obvious that Abel has declared himself to the star in two of his new songs.

This Friday (7), the singer released his long-awaited new album, “Dawn FM”, with 14 tracks and guest appearances by Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne, and even actor Jim Carrey. In the song “Here We Go”, feat recorded with Tyler, The Creator, the artist seems to refer to Jolie in one of the excerpts. “And my new girl, she’s a movie star; My new girl, she is a movie star”, says in a snippet.

He then talks about his most intimate moments with this woman, and claims that he “made her scream” like Neve Campbell, referring to the movie “Scream” — but of course, screams of pleasure. However, soon it melts: “But when I make her laugh, I swear it cures my depressing thoughts; cuz girl she is a movie star […] I told myself I would never fall in love; But here we go again.” Awnn, fluff!

Check out the song:

In “Starry Eyes”, Abel returns to speak of the woman he loves. “I only met you in my dreams before, when I was young and alone in the world”, starts in music. The artist continues: “And now you are my reality; And I want to feel you close, but you’re defeated, baby; Broken, bruised, suffering from a broken soul […] Let me Love You; Let me love you the way you need to.”

Still, in a passage, he sings: “You haven’t been touched by a man in so long, because last time you were so strong.” Here, there were those who pointed out a reference to Jolie’s former marriage to Brad Pitt, which had a troubled end in September 2016.

Continues after Advertising

On social networks, of course, internet users have further shipped the supposed relationship, rescuing the photos taken by the paparazzi in the last year. “Really, The Weeknd, I’m sure when the Angelina Jolie laughs at someone’s jokes, it cures the person’s depression”, joked a profile. “If the gossip that the The Weeknd and the Angelina Jolie are together for real, I swear, they are the most beautiful couple in the world”, another Twitter user was excited.

Really, The Weeknd, I’m sure when Angelina Jolie laughs at someone’s jokes she cures that person’s depression — 💖 𝓟𝓲𝓲𝓷𝓴𝓒𝓸𝓸𝓴𝓲𝓮 𝓢𝓽𝓸𝓻𝓮 💖 (@PiinkCookie) January 7, 2022

have you heard the song that the weeknd did for angelina jolie ??? pic.twitter.com/HHDV42Wo8E — #LULA13🚩 (@alvescarvalhu) January 7, 2022

If the gossip that the weeknd and Angelina Jolie are so together is real, I swear it’s the cutest couple in the world — laura (@lauramsbraga) January 7, 2022

the weeknd talking about angelina jolie in here we go… again alskkdkakslkdla abel do Céu — karina (@karinamarials) January 7, 2022

the weeknd just made a p song angelina jolie

make it official soon 🙏🏼 — r (@raulzikos) January 7, 2022

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd have been seen with some frequency since October 2021, including being spotted leaving restaurants. In an interview with Daily Pop, from E! News, the actress dodged a bit of a question involving the singer’s name.

Continues after Advertising

“I have to know why, Angelina, your children are at the age where they have opinions. So I have to know. Were they more excited about you being cast in ‘Eternals’, or about you being friends with The Weeknd?”asked presenter Justin Sylvester. “They are very excited about this movie, if that’s what you’re asking. They are very excited about this movie.”, she replied, totally ignoring the mention of Abel.