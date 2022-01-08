Fans invade Bahia’s CT and threaten athletes and direction in the field: “It’s either love or pain” | bahia

The training morning of the Bahia squad was marked by tension and a lot of demands. Members of the club’s main organized supporters went to Cidade Tricolor, the club’s training center, to charge players and management. Fans met with athletes and president Guilherme Bellintani on the training ground. The club regretted what happened.
Bahia fans invade CT to charge and threaten players — Photo: Reproduction
From the videos that circulate on the internet, it is possible to hear some threats to players. In one of them, the fan says:
– We’ll be sniffling all over you. He’s going to look for residence, he’s going to come here directly with the buzu.
– Either go in love or go in pain – adds another.
The protest takes place in the team’s first week of training for the 2022 season. After relegation to the Second Division, Bahia is preparing to dispute four competitions this season: Bahia Championship, Copa do Brasil, Copa do Nordeste and Série B do Brasileiro.
Due to the fall, the club began a restructuring process on and off the field, with major changes in the squad and several layoffs in all sectors. At a certain moment of the protest, President Guilherme Bellintani is seen together with the athletes. It is possible to hear a fan speak directly to the manager:
– You have to be a man, you have to have balls because this p… this is Bahia.
According to Bahia, fans did not ask for authorization to enter the CT. The club claims that the members of the organization entered the Tricolor City, spoke with the players and left. Through a note, the club regretted what had happened.
The club will use the footage of Dade, who is filming the entire training, to trigger the police. In addition to the images of the invasion, Bahia will use the videos and photos that have been circulating on social media.
Check out the note from the Bahia about the invasion of the crowd
“THE Bahia repudiates the episode since this management never refused to dialogue with Bamor. The organized fans were allowed access to the TC whenever they requested it. This time he didn’t ask for it, which is extremely regrettable. The club has always been open to the fans, but cases like that go against this type of relationship, especially at the beginning of the season.”