Father is accused of breaking referee’s nose in basketball game

A man was accused of assault after allegedly pushing an elderly referee at his son’s basketball game in Washington (USA).

The episode took place on December 16, when 31-year-old Mark McLaughlin was in the stands watching the match, but after the final the two teams exchanged shoves. Game officials, including the 72-year-old referee, tried to stop the fight. McLaughlin was seen running towards the old man and throwing him to the ground.

The victim had his nose broken as a result of the fight. He was immediately rescued by school officials. Then he was taken to the hospital.

The suspect turned himself in to authorities the next day and pleaded not guilty to the second-degree assault charge on Jan. 3, the King County Prosecutor’s Office said.

McLaughlin is a former prominent basketball player at Central Washington University, who also spent time at the University of Seattle. But he was expelled from the first institution for getting involved in a fight on the court with colleagues.

The attack was captured by spectators and quickly spread to social media.

A dad in Washington state who’s 6’6″ and over 200 pounds assaults a 72-year-old referee at a middle school basketball game pic.twitter.com/61bH6LfxUV — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) January 5, 2022

Witnesses said McLaughlin’s son fell out with an opposing player, which led to turmoil on the court. The referee separated the players, accidentally knocking McLaughlin’s son to the ground. He then helped him to his feet.

McLaughlin yelled “Nobody touches my son!” and immediately entered the court and pushed the referee from behind. He then left with his son before the police arrived.