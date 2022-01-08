Faustão takes “fool” and Globo prevents him from using his name after Domingão’s troubled departure

Faustian had her life hampered by Globe after switching from the Rio station to the band. In the new house, the communicator had to give up the names of boards he had commanded for many years. The last of them curiously came after his departure from the channel.

Hired by Band at the beginning of last year, Fausto Silva will reuse several paintings he had on Domingão on the São Paulo radio station. However, the attractions won different titles, as the names used in the old program belong to Globo.

But Globo drew attention for an attitude. The Rio channel registered one of the titles after dismissing the presenter, in June of last year. The measure aims to further complicate the former contractor’s life.

Globo prevents Faustão from using a name

THE entertain found that a few days after dismissing Fausto Silva, Globo asked the INPI (National Institute of Industrial Property) to register the name Confidential file. Thereby, prevented the veteran from using the title in Band.

On June 17, 2021, the Marinho family radio station officially communicated the dissolution with Faustão. Just four days later, on June 21, he applied to register his name with the government agency linked to the Ministry of Economy. Currently, the application is “awaiting examination of the merits”.

The program on the band

In the Band, the communicator will continue to draw a picture along the lines of the Confidential File. However, because of Globo’s impediment, in its new program the board will be called Esta é a Sua Vida.

In addition, Fausto Silva will continue with attractions along the same lines as Dança dos Famosos, Ding Dong and Pizza do Faustão. As the titles are from Globo, the names were changed to Dança das Feras, Na Pista do Sucesso and Pizzeria do Faustão.

the traditional VCRs will also continue on the new attraction. The painting, however, was baptized as Cassetadas do Faustão. The program will also have attractions such as the Churrascão do Faustão, which will bring together artists, and the game Grana ou Fama.

In the new attraction, Fausto Silva will feature Anne Lottermann, the former girl from the time of Jornal Nacional. After two years, the journalist left William Bonner’s newscast to work with the presenter. Son of the veteran, João Guilherme Silva will also participate in the project.

Faustão na Band premieres on January 17th. The program will air from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 pm to 10:45 pm.

