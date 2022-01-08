Federal Government launches Cuida Mais Brasil to strengthen maternal and child care in the SUS — Portuguese (Brazil)

To ensure more access and care for women and children in the Unified Health System (SUS), the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Health, launched this Thursday (06/01), the Care More Brazil. In the first year of the program, the Federal Government will transfer R$ 194 million to the work of pediatricians and obstetrician-gynecologists with the Family Health and Primary Care teams. Thus, this service will be closer to Basic Health Units (UBS) throughout Brazil.

Currently, 5.7 thousand pediatricians and 5,300 obstetrician-gynecologists are directly linked to 1,311 and 1,364 teams, respectively, without federal financial incentives. Cuida Mais Brasil will encourage the inclusion of these professionals in Primary Care, increasing the capacity of care at UBSs. With the program, the number of teams with pediatricians can reach more than 8 thousand and 7 thousand with obstetrician-gynecologists across the country.

The program seeks to strengthen maternal and child care and the work of pediatricians and obstetrician-gynecologists; increase the capacity of primary care to solve health problems; expand medical professionals by supporting teams; support and complement PHC teams in managing chronic conditions, life cycles and priority epidemiological conditions for the SUS.

Primary Health Care

Between December 2019 and December 2021, there was a 15% increase in the number of PHC teams financed by the Ministry of Health. When observing the care provided to the general population, specifically in the months of August, September, October and November, 2019 and 2021 , an increase of 15% was identified in the attendances in the PHC.

It is noteworthy that, considering only the municipalities that have pediatricians linked to the teams, there are differences between the indices. In these municipalities, the teams that have the support of pediatricians registered an increase of 53% in attendance, and those that did not have an increase of only 4%.

With information from the Ministry of Health