Felipe Araújo tests positive for Covid two days after participating in an event with Bolsonaro; video | Goias

Singer Felipe Araújo published two videos on social networks stating that he tested positive for Covid-19, this Friday (7). Two days ago, the countryman participated in an event in Buriti Alegre, in southern Goiás, with president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and other artists.

In the publication, the singer said he is asymptomatic and fulfilling isolation at home (watch above).

Felipe had shows booked in Caldas Novas and Caraguatatuba (SP), which were postponed. According to the singer’s publication, the first performance was rescheduled for January 29th and the second for the 15th of the same month.

Singer Falipe Araújo — Photo: Júlio César Costa/g1

Last Wednesday (5), Felipe was with president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and other artists at the event “Amigos do Marrone against hunger”. Hours before appearing, the politician was admitted to a hospital in São Paulo (SP) because of an obstruction in the intestine.

Bolsonaro alongside singer Marrone and mayor in Buriti Alegre, Goiás — Photo: Instagram/Reprodução

