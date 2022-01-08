Fernando Fernandes in ‘No Limite’: Videos show more of the new presenter’s radical lifestyle | 2022

Voltage? Adrenaline? Fighting for survival? It’s up to him! 🔥Fernando Fernandes is the new host of No Limite and as he said, it will be “more competitive, much more radical and much more intense”.

Therefore, we have separated videos that show the athlete in their radical routines, so that we can enter the reality of survival 👇

🔥But first, are we going to review the call in the program?

Fernando Fernandes is the new presenter of 'No Limite'

I don’t know about you, but we were already out of breath just watching! 😂 Welcome, Fernando!🤩

Fernando Fernandes practices sports on the beach

Since we’re at the beach, how about this surf? 😏

Fernando Fernandes remembers surfing in pororoca

There is also Canoeing – which seems simple, but be willing!

Angelica accompanies Fernando Fernandes in canoeing training

How do you wish Happy New Year? Fernando does this while kitesurfing! 😅

Fernando Fernandes practices kitesurfing

And fear of heights? You have? Come see this paragliding flight and get your courage up!

Fernando Fernandes flies by paragliding

Fernando Fernandes practices kitesurfing — Photo: Reproduction Social Networks

Fernando says he will use his experience as a multi-champion Paralympic athlete and extreme sports lover to Encourage attraction participants to give their all in the program’s exams.

Fernando Fernandes is the new presenter of 'No Limite'

“I will be there commanding this boat. So I, a guy who has always lived surpassing, breaking, this limit all the time, I will now be commanding and trying to extract from these participants the best they have to give”, says the presenter.

Fernando Fernandes shows radical life — Photo: Té Pinheiro

