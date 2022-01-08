FGTS birthday withdrawal with the schedule released at Caixa: find out the amount

Share Tweet Share Share Email

Withdrawal-anniversary from the FGTS with the schedule released in Caixa: know the amount Workers born in January can now withdraw their annual withdrawal from the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Time of Service). The deadline started this week and runs until the end of March. The modality is optional and allows an annual withdrawal of part of the balance of active and inactive FGTS accounts.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, more than 1.3 million workers are entitled to withdrawals this month, which corresponds to around R$1.9 billion.

According to the rules, workers must inform their interest in the withdrawal until the last day of the month of their birthday to receive it in the same year of membership, and may withdraw up to two months after the month of their birthday.

Membership is voluntary and withdrawals can be made through the FGTS App, the FGTS website and Caixa’s internet banking – there is no need to go to a bank branch.

The birthday loot was created in 2019. Last year, 9.8 million opted for the modality, against 9.7 million in 2020.

Currently, more than 88 million workers have accounts linked to the FGTS.

2022 cashout calendar

Born in January – Drawings from January to March

Born in February – withdrawals from February to April

Born in March – withdrawals from March to May

Born in April – withdrawals from April to June

Born in May – withdrawals from May to July

Born in June – Draws from June to August

Born in July – withdrawals from July to September

Born in August – withdrawals from August to October

Born in September – withdrawals from September to November

Born in October – withdrawals from October to December

Born in November – Draws from November 2021 to January 2022

Born in December – withdrawals December 2021 to February 2022

How does the modality work

The birthday withdrawal was created to be another opportunity to redeem FGTS accounts. Through this modality, the worker can withdraw part of the value of the Guarantee Fund accounts per year, according to the month in which he/she was born, but loses the right to withdraw the total balance from his/her FGTS account in case of unfair dismissal cause. Therefore, he is only entitled to a termination fine of 40% of the FGTS value.

The birthday withdrawal is only released to the worker who communicates to Caixa that he wants to receive the amounts annually. Otherwise, he will only be able to withdraw the FGTS in situations provided for by law, including home purchase, retirement and unfair dismissal –

The formalization of the order, however, must be done by the last day of the month of the anniversary. Otherwise, the worker will be entitled to the annual installment of the birthday withdrawal only in the following year.

Caixa recalls, however, that the birthday withdrawal is optional. “Those who do not make the option will remain in the withdrawal-termination system”, he explains. But if the worker does not withdraw this resource, he automatically returns to his FGTS account.

Those who opt for an anniversary withdrawal are still entitled to withdraw the FGTS balance for their own home, in case of serious illnesses, retirement and death of the holder, and for other cases provided for by law for withdrawals.

Withdrawal Limits

In the annual withdrawals from the FGTS there is a withdrawal limit. The annual withdrawal amount will be a percentage of the worker’s account balance. For accounts with up to R$500, 50% of the balance will be released, a percentage that will decrease the higher the account value. For accounts with more than R$500, the withdrawals will be increased by a fixed installment. Therefore, shareholders with a lower balance will be able to withdraw higher percentages annually.

For example: someone who has BRL 750.00 in the account receives 40% of BRL 750, which is BRL 300, plus the additional rate of BRL 50, totaling BRL 350. Anyone who has BRL 25,000 in the account receives 5% of BRL 25,000, which gives BRL 1,250, plus the additional rate of BRL 2,900, which gives a total of BRL 4,150. Those with R$100,000 receive 5% of R$100,000, which is R$5,000, plus the additional rate of R$2,900, which gives a total of R$7,900.00. As withdrawals are made, the balance decreases, increasing the amount that can be withdrawn.

In 2021, in the partial until October, the average value of the withdrawal was 787 per worker, according to data from the Ministry of Economy.

How to join the loot-birthday

Caixa provides service channels for workers with an active or inactive FGTS account to make the option. They are as follows:

Use in credit operations

It is also allowed for the opting to withdraw-birthday to request a bank loan using the FGTS balance as collateral. In practice, the shareholder anticipates withdrawals to which he/she would be entitled in the month of his/her birthday and the amounts are blocked for later transfer of funds to the creditor financial institution.

According to data from the Ministry of Economy, the exchange of unsecured personal credit for credit guaranteed by the FGTS withdrawal-birthday receivables allows for a reduction in the cost of the loan.

