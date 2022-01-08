FGV launches price index that measures the cost of residential rent in four capitals

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on FGV launches price index that measures the cost of residential rent in four capitals 5 Views

Moving and renting real estate

The Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV) informed that it will publish, as of January 11, a new price index that measures the cost of residential rent, the Residential Rent Price Variation Index ( Ivar/FGV). The indicator will be published on a monthly basis, and will be published on the Ibre/FGV portal at 8 am.

The new indicator is calculated based on data collected from contracts signed by tenants and tenants in four capitals: Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Porto Alegre and Belo Horizonte.

Information is obtained by FGV from property management companies.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

“The objective is to measure the evolution of prices and fill a gap in national statistics in this niche. The index uses negotiated rent values ​​rather than ad data as a basis for calculation. Data such as the values ​​of new contracts and adjustments to existing contracts, in addition to the characteristics of each property, are included. The statistical methodology used allows for a robust measurement of the average variation in rents over time, better reflecting the scenario — supply and demand — of the residential property rental market”, explained FGV, in a note distributed to the press.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Why the NYT will pay $550 million for a loss-making sports site | Business

In its biggest deal in 30 years, the New York Times has just acquired the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved