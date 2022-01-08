FGV launches price index that measures the cost of residential rent in four capitals

The Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV) informed that it will publish, as of January 11, a new price index that measures the cost of residential rent, the Residential Rent Price Variation Index ( Ivar/FGV). The indicator will be published on a monthly basis, and will be published on the Ibre/FGV portal at 8 am.

The new indicator is calculated based on data collected from contracts signed by tenants and tenants in four capitals: Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Porto Alegre and Belo Horizonte.

Information is obtained by FGV from property management companies.

“The objective is to measure the evolution of prices and fill a gap in national statistics in this niche. The index uses negotiated rent values ​​rather than ad data as a basis for calculation. Data such as the values ​​of new contracts and adjustments to existing contracts, in addition to the characteristics of each property, are included. The statistical methodology used allows for a robust measurement of the average variation in rents over time, better reflecting the scenario — supply and demand — of the residential property rental market”, explained FGV, in a note distributed to the press.