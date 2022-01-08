Fiat almost doubles GM in sales and Caoa Chery closes ‘top 10’

In 2021, changes in car and light commercial sales ranking of the Brazilian market gave people talk. He had Chevrolet Onix plummeting, Fiat Mobi first and until Ford out of the top 10. Despite this, there was very low growth in sales compared to 2020. According to fenabrave, association of concessionaires in the country, only 1.2% more than in the previous year, with 1,974,431 units.

Nilton Fukuda/Estadão

The bad numbers have as main factors the rise of the dollar and the lack of electronic components for the production of vehicles. In this sense, several factories had their activities halted throughout 2021 and, thus, messed up the entire sales ranking. And who, in short, benefited most from the crisis was Fiat. So, for the first time in five years, the Italian brand took the lead from Chevrolet – at the top between 2016 and 2020. More than that, it almost doubled the rival.

In numbers, Fenabrave accounts for 431,035 Fiat licenses (21.8% market share). Meanwhile, Volkswagen was in second place, with 302,270 units (15.3%). Only here comes GM, in third position, with 242,108 sales and 12.3% market share.

GM/Disclosure

It is worth remembering that this is due to the inactivity of the Gravataí (RS) plant, which was stopped for almost six months due to a lack of chips and, therefore, strongly affected the sales of the then leader Chevrolet Onix. Tracker (made in São Caetano do Sul, on ABC paulista) and Onix Plus were also heavily affected, which contributed to the brand’s decline.

from the fourth to the tenth

With just less than 60 thousand units of difference for GM, Hyundai once took the place of Ford that, in the past, was part of the club of the four big automakers in Brazil. Today, the blue oval brand – which ended car production in Brazil a year ago – does not even make the top 10. 3% stake. Number slightly higher than Toyota’s, which totaled, respectively, 172,945 and 8.8%.

At the bottom, Jeep – which had the Renegade as the best-selling SUV in the market – did not make the top 5 (as it rehearsed throughout the year). It finished in sixth place with 148,763 units (7.5%), followed by Renault, Honda and Nissan. In numbers, in summary, the trio registered, respectively, 127,592 (6.5%), 81,446 (4.1%) and 64,929 (3.3%).

DANIEL TEIXEIRA/ESTADÃO

At the base of the podium of the ten best-selling brands of 2021, however, an unprecedented feat. Caoa Chery occupied the position with its 39,747 licensed units throughout the year. The amount represents 2% market share for the brand, which had the SUV Tiggo 5X as its flagship. There were, in short, 12,555 sales between January and December.