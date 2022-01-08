Fiat receives notification from Procon-SP after price adjustment

Fiat was notified by Procon-SP and will have to explain the increase in the price of Pulse to customers who purchased the SUV in pre-sale. As previously reported by UOL Carros, the vehicle was presented in October last year with values ​​ranging from R$ 79,990 to R$ 115,990 (Brazil prices, except for the State of SP), but underwent adjustments between R$ 2 thousand and R$ 4,000 last month before being billed and delivered to buyers.

Now, the brand – which justified the increase citing high exchange rate volatility and the scarcity of the input market – will have until January 13 to explain itself to Procon-SP.

To Procon-SP, the brand will have to say how many consumers have made the reservation and have not yet received their vehicles, how many consumers will be harmed by this change and whether these adjustments are valid for all versions. She will also need to inform whether all Brazilian states will be affected by the readjustment and what is the average loss that consumers in São Paulo will suffer.

In addition, Procon-SP also wants to know how consumers were informed of the possibility of readjustment, whether this communication is in the signed reservation contract and whether, when the readjustment was predictable, consumers were informed.

Fiat will also have to inform, in case of withdrawal of purchase due to the readjustment, how the values ​​will be returned to customers and if there will be any compensation in view of the frustration of the legitimate expectation of the consumer. Also according to the note, the agency also wants to know if there is the possibility of individual analysis of cases to maintain the values ​​agreed in the reserve.

It is noteworthy that, under the terms presented and accepted by customers during the pre-sale booking, there was a notice that prices could change without prior notice. The brand also explained on its website that buyers who do not wish to keep the car at the new values ​​can give up the deal and ask for the paid down payment, as is customary in these cases.

Dealers warned of launch increases

In October, right after the release, UOL Cars reported that dealerships alerted customers that the advertised values ​​were linked to a limited number of units. In a note at the time, Fiat denied the information reported by dealers.

When the readjustment was announced, in December, only 3,286 vehicles out of 9,000 orders announced by the automaker had already been registered at the launch price.

Stellantis admits transfer of prices

Consulted in December for the report on the price increase, Stellantis sent the following statement to UOL Cars In this ocasion:

The Pulse pre-sale was a success, and from the beginning, Fiat worked with transparency with its customers, informing in advance the waiting time for each version. The input market and the high exchange rate volatility prevent the maintenance of vehicle prices between booking and billing, but even so, Fiat guaranteed the advertised value to all Pulse customers who were going to receive their vehicle within 30 days . The success of the SUV made the waiting time for some versions to reach up to 90 days, requiring the transfer of prices. We emphasize that the possibility of readjustment was informed in advance to consumers by the dealers and registered in the reservation contract.

The Brazilian economy is going through a challenging moment due to high inflation, and the readjustment of values ​​is not exclusive to the automotive industry, having been repeated in sectors such as services, home appliances and raw materials. Fiat works with its suppliers to keep the price of its products competitive, which resulted in the sales success of its latest launches.

On the internet, customers are already talking about giving up the car

The report got in touch with customers who paid the down payment of R$3,000 right at the opening of the pre-sale and so far have not had their car billed, that is, they will have to pay the new price if they wish to have the Pulse in the garage.

On the internet, in groups of owners and future owners, customers who did not receive the amount are already talking about giving up the business with the announced increases. Some report that the voucher issued upon payment of the down payment brings the final price to be paid, while others, who booked after the end of October, say that their voucher no longer carries the full amount.

“It’s unfair what Fiat is doing, I booked my Pulse Impetus on October 22 through the website, with a period of 90 days. Now they’re going to pass on an increase of R$4,000. Fiat’s success with this car owes much to those who booked it and bought it right at the launch. I’m feeling cheated with so much delay”, said internet user Rodrigo Silveira.

“Mine was billed today [13/1] and it came with a raise, and I bought it on launch day. Unfortunately, I won’t have the Pulse,” stated Matheus Manezes.

In dealerships consulted in the interior and in the capital of São Paulo, sales consultants confirmed that those who booked in pre-sales and whose copy has not yet been invoiced will have to pay the new table.

In order not to lose sales, some resellers are negotiating individually with customers how to amortize this amount. A concessionaire in the North Zone of São Paulo told the report that “depending on the terms of the negotiation that was made, it could assume the difference in the new prices”.

