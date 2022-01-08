Fiel celebrates Varanda’s goal and shows delight with Biro’s performance in Corinthians’ victory

Last Friday night, Corinthians guaranteed the classification for the second phase of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup by beating River, from Piauí, by 2-0. see tweets below.

Among the most praised, Guilherme Biro was the most acclaimed player by the Corinthians fans. Author of good plays, the shirt 20 was the main name of Timãozinho this Friday night.

Another person who was highly praised by the Faithful was Rodrigo Varanda. Living his second spell at the Parque São Jorge club, the 17 shirt was the author of Timão’s second goal and was praised on social networks.

With the victory, Corinthians guaranteed the classification for the second phase of Copinha. On Monday, the team coached by Diogo Siston returns to the field, when it faces São José, at Martins Pereira, to guarantee the first place in Group 15.

See Corinthians fans reaction

Biro and Reginaldo NEED TO GO UP and play Paulista! Imagine these two receiving advice from Renato, Willian, Giuliano, Paulinho. You’re crazy… – Go Corinthians! $SCCP (@SCCP197) January 8, 2022

I’m already seeing people wanting the starting Biro at Corinthians during Libertadores. You guys really love to burn a base player, right. The boy is 17 years old, let’s take it easy to avoid skipping steps. #Cup — Mi 🌻 Amen Amen Amen 123🐝 (@freitas_mile) January 8, 2022

I’m really excited about Biro’s football, but at the same time I’m afraid of going up the mlk and not knowing how to work it well with the professionals and then burning a jewel in the base. — Coringo Forever (@CoringoForever1) January 8, 2022

I want Guilherme Biro to be a professional after 01/25 — cotrim 🦅 (@cotreba) January 8, 2022

Biro is different from the same, mlk is absurd — Sufferorpkrl (@DieegoSCCP) January 8, 2022

Balcony plays ball this kid. Undeniable! — PAULO SCCP ⚫⚪ (@PauloPe79396510) January 8, 2022

reinaldo,leo maná,robert,german,mandaca,BIRO,balcony and felipe augusto have to go to the professional this year and receive opportunities in games without much pressure,they are a good mlks p crlh that are the future of timao, — @cauazin❄ (@iamcauazin) January 8, 2022

Balcony is the face of Corinthians

Mlk doesn’t hit the head well and that’s why I hope it works — M Jesus (@chamate_us) January 8, 2022

Varanda is a good player, but lacks judgment. Copinha can be a good opportunity. — Matheus Queiroz (@QueirozMatheuss) January 8, 2022

