Fiel celebrates Varanda’s goal and shows delight with Biro’s performance in Corinthians’ victory

Last Friday night, Corinthians guaranteed the classification for the second phase of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup by beating River, from Piauí, by 2-0.

Last Friday night, Corinthians guaranteed the classification for the second phase of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup by beating River, from Piauí, by 2-0. see tweets below.

Among the most praised, Guilherme Biro was the most acclaimed player by the Corinthians fans. Author of good plays, the shirt 20 was the main name of Timãozinho this Friday night.

Another person who was highly praised by the Faithful was Rodrigo Varanda. Living his second spell at the Parque São Jorge club, the 17 shirt was the author of Timão’s second goal and was praised on social networks.

With the victory, Corinthians guaranteed the classification for the second phase of Copinha. On Monday, the team coached by Diogo Siston returns to the field, when it faces São José, at Martins Pereira, to guarantee the first place in Group 15.

