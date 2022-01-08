Final Fantasy 7 Remake gets fixed camera mod like the original title

The mod is still a preview, but modder encourages community to continue

Final Fantasy 7 Remake began to make real fans’ wish to see Cloud’s epic journey in high definition. The remake revamped all the mechanics of the original title, but the modder community never sits still. The YouTube channel Final FanTV has published a video showing what would the fixed camera remake of the original game be like.

The video compares the moments in both the original and remake titles when they take place in the same passages. In fact, these moments are very few, which shows that Square Enix was careful to expand and detail all areas, otherwise, it would not be possible to fill a game of about 30 hours only with the city of Midgar, which takes in around 5-6 hours in the original game.

The mod responsible still tried to replicate the battles in turn, with the camera position similar and each one taking their turn to attack. In fact, the battles remained normal, the modder only attacks with specials (and normal attacks) after the ATB gauge fills and the return to combat position is done manually.

The modder, who says he’s not exactly a modder, did this snippet with the classic camera to urge the modder community and Final Fantasy 7 fans to continue the work. He suggests that, in case someone is excited about making the mod, don’t apply the fixed camera during battles, as he thinks it doesn’t fit in with the style that the remake brought, with lots of action and large environments.



In addition to the camera modification, a mod was also used that swaps Cloud’s black outfit for the classic purple one. The comments in the video posted on the Final FanTV channel are all praise and from them you can see that fans would very much like such a modification as something fixed in the game.

The modder community not only brings features that fans would like to see right away, they also solve problems. Final Fantasy 7 Remake came out with a lot of optimization problems, lack of graphics options, among others. But the community has already “had its leaps”, while Square Enix didn’t even give an opinion.

