Final Fantasy VII Remake is recreated with classic camera

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to play Final Fantasy VII Remake with the camera from the original game? A fan recreated the angles following the classic JRPG, and the result may seem nostalgic for franchise lovers. A side-by-side comparison of both versions has been successful.

Shared on YouTube’s “Final FanTV” channel, the content shows how the perspective of exploration and battles were recreated to be very close to the original edition, released in 1997. See how it became part of Cloud Strife’s adventure when exploring the first reactor to the side of your teammates:

In the comments, users reported the feeling of nostalgia caused by watching the content. “Matthew Shezmen” said the following:

What an amazing job! I have been waiting for this since the release of the PS4 version. I was wondering, “what if”… and I’m really surprised to see that it works from a different perspective. It’s amazing.

Apparently the creator made the video skipping some character interactions with the setting, cutting out dialogs and the interaction of some commands during exploration. Another point that draws attention is the side view of the fights, very similar to the RPG on its PS1 debut.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 may be revealed in 2022

The Final Fantasy VII Remake video presented above reminds us of something important: the continuation of the Cloud saga. Square Enix is ​​busy with other projects at the moment, but Yoshinori Kitase said he has plans to continue expanding the IP universe into 2022. See more details here!