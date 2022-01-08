Find out what the 19 updated symptoms of Ômicron are

Fever and loss or alteration of smell and taste have been recognized as the main signs of coronavirus infection in the last two years. However, the Ômicron variant is proving to have different effects, and its symptoms can be confused with a common cold.

An analysis of UK health reports generated a new list of symptoms often caused by this new strain.

The study was carried out by experts of the ZOE Covid application, which since the beginning of the pandemic has been monitoring the clinical manifestations of covid-19.

They analyzed positive cases recorded in December 2021, when Ômicron became dominant, and compared these data with those from early October, when Delta was the dominant variant.

The findings line up with data from a small group that had their PCR results positively taken by the government as suspected or confirmed for Ômicron infections.

What caught our attention is that loss of smell and taste has become much less common. In early 2021, these symptoms were in the top 10, but now appear lower on the list, with only one in five people experiencing this effect.

Credit: Cottonbro/PexelsA study points out the 19 main symptoms caused by the Ômicron variant

On the other hand, headache, runny nose, sneezing and sore throat appear at the top of the list. That’s because the new version of the virus tends to affect the upper respiratory system – nose, mouth and throat – more and less the lungs, according to recent studies.

Tim Spector, Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King’s College London and scientist behind the ZOE Covid study app, warned that people need to know about new symptoms that are emerging so they know when to get tested.

Below are the 19 most common symptoms of Ômicron, according to the study:

Headache;

Coryza;

Fatigue;

Sneezing;

Sore throat;

Cough;

Hoarse voice;

Chills;

Fever;

Dizziness;

Mental confusion;

Altered smell;

Eye pain;

Unusual muscle pain;

Loss of appetite;

Loss of smell;

Chest pain;

Swollen glands;

Discouragement.

When do symptoms tend to appear?

At the onset of the pandemic, the incubation period for the disease, that is, the interval between the date of contact with the virus until the onset of symptoms, was estimated between 2 and 14 days by US and Chinese health authorities. the World Health Organization has set incubation at 2 to 10 days.

Now, with Ômicron, that interval has been shown to be just three days, far shorter than the four to five days seen with the Delta variant.

The transmission, however, starts even before that. An infected person can already pass the virus on before symptoms appear. See here which period the person with covid most transmits the virus.

Why should I care about Ômicron?

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that although the variant has mostly caused a less severe infection, it has still caused deaths and should therefore not be treated as “mild”.

Credit: Nopparit/istockÔmicron has the power to spread much faster than any other virus in history

The concern is mainly in the pressure that the new strain has exerted on countries’ health systems.

As its propagation is fast, the trend is that the volume of admissions will increase even more and hospitals will find it difficult to deal with this growing number of cases.

How to protect yourself?

As Ômicron is much more contagious than any previous version of the virus, care needs to be reinforced.

Infectologists recommend using a mask that is superior to tissue and surgical masks.

PFF2, for example, has better filtration, in addition to sealing the air inlets and outlets well. Although a little more expensive, it can be reused a few times. Here’s how to use PFF2 more than once safely.