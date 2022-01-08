Find out what’s the first WhatsApp news in 2022

The specialized website WABetaInfo revealed the first news released by Whatsapp in the year 2022. The feature is being tested in the beta version of the messenger for iOS devices, and is similar to a function that already exists in competitors like Telegram.

The functionality in question allows the user to see the contact’s profile picture when receiving new message notifications. With it, it is possible to view the image of the sender, and not just the icon of the messenger as it currently happens.

There is still no forecast for the arrival of the new message application to the general public, as it is still in the testing phase.

News in 2022

In recent days, there has been a lot of talk about the possible news that WhatsApp is intending to launch this year. One of the ones that most caught the users’ attention was the possible implementation of a third tick in the message read confirmation.

This supposed new blue light would serve to inform that the contact took a screenshot of the conversation. The company, however, has already denied the rumor, stating that it is not preparing any similar appeal.

Among the recent improvements that have already arrived to the application are the option to listen to the audio before sending it and the temporary messages, which self-destruct after a predetermined period of time.