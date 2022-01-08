Find out when and where to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia live and online· TV News

Real Madrid and Valencia take the field this Saturday (8), at 17:00 (GMT), for the 20th round of the Spanish Championship. The derby will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, in Madrid. The live broadcast will be from ESPN Brasil and Star+.

The ESPN App is an alternative to watching online. The service is available for download on iOS and Android. The channel’s website, in the Watch ESPN function, will also show the match. To follow in the app or on the page, you must have an ESPN subscription with a pay TV operator. Upon entering the data, the transmission is released.

Star+, on the other hand, is the streaming option and has a monthly cost of R$32.90, while the value of the annual plan is R$329.90 (the equivalent of R$27.50 per month). There is no seven-day free tasting period. In case the interested party is already a Disney+ customer, there is a combo for R$ 45.90 per month.

With 46 points, Real Madrid leads La Liga. Brazilian Viní Jr.’s team is coming off a 1-0 loss to Getafe. Valencia has 28 points in the competition and was defeated 2-1 by Espanyol in the previous round.

likely escalations

Real Madrid

Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Viní Jr. Coach: Carlo Ancelotti

Valence

Cillessen; Belt, Diakhaby, Alderete, Gaya; Soler, Guillamon, Wass, Cheryshev; Guedes, Gomez. Technician: José Bordalás