Find out who are the 10 most followed ex-BBBs on Instagram – Zoeira

Big Brother Brazil doesn’t just live in audience records (BBB). In recent years, with the explosion of social media and their influence on reality shows, BBB participants have had their numbers boosted, especially on Instagram.

Juliette Freire, the BBB 21 champion and internet phenomenon, joined the show with less than 5,000 followers, and today she is the most followed ex-BBB on Instagram, with a record number: 33 million.

On the eve of the debut of BBB 22, the Northeast Diary separated a list of the most followed participants in the social network, based on data collected in January 2022.

See the 10 most followed ex-BBBs on Instagram:

1st place: Juliette Freire

Juliette Freire, from Paraíba, not only won the 2021 edition, but also took the status of the most followed BBB in history, overtaking Sabrina Sato.

Juliette has more than 33 million followers on her official Instagram profile: @juliette.

2nd place: Sabrina Sato

BBB 3 participant and currently TV presenter, Sabrina Sato (@sabrinasato) is Instagram’s second most followed ex-sister, with 31 million followers.

3rd place: Grazi Massafera

BBB 5 runner-up Grazi Massafera became an actress and embarked on a career full of successful roles. She has today 24.5 million followers.

4th place: Rafa Kalimann

Rafa Kalimann (@rafakalimann), from BBB 20, has already made it to reality with good millions of fans on Instagram, for her work as a digital influencer and missionary. In the edition, she was the runner-up and came out with her numbers even higher.

Currently, Rafa has 22.5 million followers on the social network.

5th place: Viih Tube

One of the most emblematic participants of BBB 21, Viih Tube (@viihtube) already had a consolidated career on social media, but after the reality show it gained even more visibility and today accumulates more than 21.8 million followers.

6th place: Bianca Andrade (Boca Rosa)

Blogger Bianca Andrade (@bianca), or Boca Rosa, was already successful before entering the BBB 20, with her contents such as makeup and also her project, Boca Rosa Beauty. Currently it adds up to more than 16.8 million followers.

7th place: Pocah

Funk artist Pocah (@pocah), who came in 5th place at BBB 21, arrived with her music career already underway, but it was after the 21st edition that she reached more levels of stardom. It already adds up more than 15.4 million followers.

8th place: Manu Gavassi

Darling of social networks, the “sensible fairy” Manu Gavassi (@manugavassi) finished in 3rd place at BBB 20 and, in the midst of her work as a singer and actress, she already adds up. 15.2 million followers.

9th place: Gil do Vigor

Gilberto Nogueira (@gildovigor), Gil do Vigor, is the only man among the most followed ex-BBBs. The Pernambuco native of humble and studious origins conquered Brazil with his “dog” and already collects 14.7 million followers.

10th place: Gabi Martins

Country singer Gabi Martins (@gabimartins) saw her numbers go up after participating in the BBB 20. The “mineirinha” who won over the public with her pure and sweet way, and starred in a controversial couple, adds up 12.4 million followers on Instagram.