Fiocruz data warn of high hospitalizations in SUS ICUs for adults with Covid-19 – Country

The Covid-19 Observatory of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) registered, between December 20, 2021 and January 5 of this year, a relevant increase in the number of admissions of patients in ICU beds for adults with Covid-19 in the Unified Health System (SUS). The extraordinary bulletin was released this Friday (7).

For researchers, the current moment, with the rapid growth of cases of the Ômicron variant, draws a new epidemiological scenario.

Comparisons of this indicator between federative units and by federative unit over time are more complex. Among the states, stand out Tocantins (23% to 62% occupancy) and Piauí (47% to 52%).

As for the capitals, the critical rates observed in Maceió (85%) and Goiânia (97%), and rates in the intermediate alert zone in Palmas (66%), Salvador (62%) and Belo Horizonte (73%). There is also a “strangeness” regarding the rates in the State of Rio de Janeiro and in the state capital, which remain relatively stable and at levels much lower than those observed in other federative units.

Ceará

The bulletin issued by Fiocruz indicates that ICU beds for adults with Covid-19 in SUS in strength it was 85% occupied on January 5th. However, IntegraSUS, platform of the Health Secretariat of Ceará (Sesa), informs that the occupancy rate on that day in public units was 82.69%.

Ceará had 46.24% of ICUs administered by public bodies with patients last Wednesday (5).

data erasure

The analysis also highlights the need for access, transparency and dissemination of databases and information to produce evidence that allows, for example, indicating the isolation of infected people, restricting contacts and pointing out pandemic trends, through early warnings.

The bulletin highlights that, in addition to the new Ômicron variant, characterized so far by its high transmission rate and low lethality and which has been rapidly spreading in the country, the current scenario has an epidemic of influenza caused by the H3N2 virus.

The researchers from the Covid-19 Fiocruz Observatory, responsible for the bulletin, note that the greater movement of people and the holding of events with agglomeration during the end of 2021 contribute to negatively impact the pandemic’s dynamics and the capacity to cope, with impacts on the population health and the health system.

“Fighting a pandemic without basic and fundamental data can be compared to driving a car in a fog, with little visibility and not knowing what to expect. In addition, it goes against the grain of other countries, which started to produce and make data publicly and transparently available to better understand and face the dynamics of covid-19”, they emphasize.

Fundamental throughout the period of the health crisis and collapse in 2021, the occupancy rate of beds in Covid-19 ICU for adults in the SUS is the only indicator available so far for the preparation of the bulletin. Bed indicators address one of the stages of infection and evolution of cases — the last and most serious is death, information that is not found due to the “blackout” of data.

Four states are in the intermediate alert zone and 21 states and the Federal District are outside the alert zone. Among the capitals, three are in the critical alert zone: Fortaleza (85%), Maceió (85%) and Goiânia (97%).

Three are in the intermediate alert zone: Palmas (66%), Salvador (62%) and Belo Horizonte (73%). The others, with published rates, are outside the alert zone: Porto Velho (44%), Rio Branco (10%), Manaus (34%), Macapá (40%), São Luís (30%), Natal (34 %), João Pessoa (32%), Vitória (56%), Rio de Janeiro (2%), São Paulo (35%), Curitiba (46%), Florianópolis (42%), Porto Alegre (57%), Campo Grande (47%), Cuiabá (36%) and Brasília (57%).

According to the researchers, the rates observed are not comparable to those seen at the worst moment of the pandemic, almost a year ago, considering the reduction in the number of beds allocated to Covid-19. It is still early, therefore, to state that there is a new pressure on ICU beds, based only on the data available and presented here. However, attention should be paid to the evolution of the indicator, they warn.