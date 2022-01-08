Fiocruz News Agency

Fiocruz received, this Friday (7/1), a favorable opinion from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to change the registration of the Covid-19 (recombinant) vaccine, which requested the inclusion of the Foundation as a producer of the Pharmaceutical Ingredient as well. Active (IFA). After the transfer of technology from AstraZeneca and approval by Anvisa, the Foundation is now the first institution in the country capable of producing and distributing a 100% national Covid-19 vaccine to the Ministry of Health.

So far, Fiocruz has the equivalent of 21 million doses in national API, in different stages of production and quality control (photo: Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz)

Fiocruz started domestic production in July 2021, after signing the Technology Transfer contract with partner AstraZeneca. So far, the Institute of Technology in Immunobiologicals (Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz) has the equivalent of 21 million doses in national API, in different stages of production and quality control. The forecast is that the first doses of the immunizing agent will be bottled in January and delivered to the Ministry of Health in February, as soon as the quality control tests that take place after the final processing of the vaccine are completed.

“It is a great achievement for Brazilian society to have a 100% national vaccine for Covid-19 produced in Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz. The Covid-19 pandemic made clear the problem of dependence on active pharmaceutical inputs for the production of vaccines. With this approval today by Anvisa, we achieved a vaccine 100% produced in the country and, in this way, we guarantee the self-sufficiency of our Unified Health System [SUS] for this vaccine, which has been saving lives and contributing to overcoming this difficult historical phase in Brazil and in the world”, highlights Fiocruz’s president, Nísia Trindade Lima.

For registration approval, Anvisa evaluated the equivalence of the production process, proving that vaccines produced with the Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz API have the same efficacy, safety and quality as those processed with the imported ingredient, following the same process steps production and required analytical methodologies.

According to Mauricio Zuma, director of the Institute, “the approval of the registration of the 100% national Covid-19 vaccine, with the API produced in Bio-Manguinhos, demonstrates our capacity to establish a highly complex production process. More than that, it represents the fulfillment of our role as an official laboratory of the Ministry of Health, incorporating essential technologies for Brazil and bringing solutions for public health”.

The technology is absorbed in record time, in about a year, meeting the needs of the pandemic moment. Procedures along the same lines in immunobiologicals usually take about 10 years. The nationalized Covid-19 vaccine is an important achievement for the country. Fiocruz, achieving productive self-sufficiency, continues to contribute to national sovereignty in the production and supply of this immunobiological product.