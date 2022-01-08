Fiocruz plans to deliver in February the first doses of vaccine 100% manufactured in Brazil

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient produced by the AstraZeneca Vaccine Foundation received permission from Anvisa this Friday

Playback/ TV Brazil AstraZeneca’s vaccine production will no longer rely on ingredients shipped from India



After receiving permission from Anvisa for the manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (IFA) for the vaccine of AstraZeneca, a Fiocruz projects the delivery of the first doses produced with the national input to the Ministry of Health in February 2022, when the quality control tests that take place after the final processing of the vaccine are concluded. Now, the vaccine will be produced entirely in Brazil, helping to reduce dependence on other countries, such as India. Fiocruz started the production of the national API in June 2021, after the transfer of technology from AstraZeneca, provided for in the purchase contract of the immunizing agent, and has the equivalent of 21 million doses, in different stages of production and quality control.

In the approval process, Anvisa evaluated the equivalence of the production process, to prove that vaccines produced with the Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz API have the same efficacy, safety and quality as those processed with the imported ingredient and follow the same process steps production and required methodologies. AstraZeneca’s vaccine received emergency authorization from Anvisa to be used in Brazil on January 17, 2021 and definitive registration with the agency on March 12, 2021. The transfer of technology took place in record time, in less than a year, while procedures of the kind usually take up to a decade.