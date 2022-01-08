Fiocruz researcher says that Brazil is already experiencing a new wave of Covid-19: ‘Numbers will increase’

Julio Croda defends quick action by managers and warns that cities in the interior may face a collapse in health systems, especially in services aimed at the pediatric population

Brazil is already experiencing the third wave of Covid-19, influenced by the emergence of Ômicron variant, which is already responsible for the majority of infections in the country. The assessment is by the infectologist, researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and professor at the Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul, Julio Croda. According to him, the current burden on health services is associated with the advancement of the H3N2 strain of influenza and the new variant of the coronavirus, and the situation should get worse. “We are starting to see the reflection of the agglomerations, the lack of use of masks and the numbers will certainly increase. We are already in a new wave and a new wave due to Ômicron. We see a drop in H3N2 and an increase in Covid-19 cases. If you follow a pattern like in other countries, we will see an increase in cases and hospitalizations, especially in unvaccinated people. In this case, the children who did not receive the vaccination schedule”, said the doctor, during an interview with Jornal da Manhã, from Young Pan News.

The Ministry of Health expects that 13 million doses of the pediatric vaccine to do are delivered by March. However, according to the doctor, 40 million doses would be needed to guarantee a complete vaccination schedule for children. Therefore, Julio Croda advocates the increase of beds in the infirmary and intensive care, especially for children, who should be the most affected in the coming weeks. “It is necessary to better plan this Ômicron epidemic that we are already experiencing in the country. If we don’t act quickly, we could collapse in some cities, especially in services that serve the pediatric population”, said the infectious disease specialist, who recommends the vaccination of children. “The vaccine is extremely essential in this age group, especially in the context of Ômicron, which has a higher transmission rate and will affect unvaccinated people more seriously. Last year, 300 children died in this age group from 5 to 11 years old and these children are still not being protected”, he added.

Still on the future scenario of the pandemic, the infectious disease specialist does not see a favorable epidemiological environment for the realization of Carnival 2022, cruises and meetings that generate crowds. He advocates that events be canceled to contain Ômicron’s broadcast and new cases. “Events should be canceled from the point of view of reducing transmission. We know that the vaccine reduces transmission, especially with the third dose, this reduction reaches 80%, with two doses 50%. But it does not eliminate transmission and in this sense it is important to cancel these large mass events for us to reduce the impact of the new wave of Ômicron that is starting all over Brazil in a very synchronized way”, he concluded.