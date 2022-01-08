Flag of Botafogo, photos with fans and 20 reais: the arrival of John Textor in Rio de Janeiro

John Textor arrived causing a stir at Santos Dumont Airport. The future owner of Botafogo landed in Rio de Janeiro this Friday afternoon and was already able to feel a little bit of the carioca heat and Alvinegro’s fans. Between photos and the first contact, the businessman also had some scenes that were at least unusual.

The American got off the plane shortly after 3 pm. As soon as he arrived at the arrivals gate – accompanied by Lenin Franco, Botafogo marketing director, Jorge Braga, club CEO, Júlio Gracco, communication director, and XP representatives – he already caused a stir.

By putting on the Botafogo mask, offered by the club’s communication team present at the site, Textor caused a celebration by the fans, who began to sing the anthem. “Tamo rico,” shouted a fan in the lounge.

The future owner of Alvinegro spared no efforts to please the fans. Before picking up the suitcase, he went to the window, picked up a Botafogo flag and landed for photos next to Jorge Braga, another one who was also much celebrated by the more than 50 people present at the airport.

The big party came when Textor left the Arrivals area and reached the airport lounge. The manager, even in the face of so much pushing and shoving, stopped to take pictures with fans, shook hands with some and even received an offer of 20 reais.

Yes, a fan took a 20 reais bill from his pocket and offered it to John Textor, who politely declined. The businessman, it is worth remembering, is going to invest R$ 400 million in Alvinegro, in addition to taking on the club’s debts.

Textor will be in Brazil for less than a week and will quickly resolve the last details for the purchase of 90% of SAF in Botafogo. Even so, the ‘small heat’ caused by the crowd at Santos Dumont was enough to make a decent little impression.