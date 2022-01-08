Flamengo announces midfielder Kika Brandino, sixth reinforcement for women’s football

Mengão has one more news for its fans. It’s ace Kika Bradino, ex-Grêmio. The steering wheel presented herself to CEFAN this Friday (7) and, under the supervision of the medical department, performed exams and physical tests. The player is the sixth female reinforcement for this season. In addition to her, the Rio team has already announced other heavyweight reinforcements.

Currently 27 years old, Kika Brandino is a super skillful midfielder. Its main features are tackling, dribbling and long pass. At Tricolor Gaucho, his last club, he played for two seasons. Before Grêmio, she also played for Internacional, Portuguesa and São José. New signing of Mengo, the player is excited for the new challenge.

“Wearing the Sacred Mantle is a dream come true. I always wanted to represent Flamengo. My expectations are the best possible and I’m really looking forward to taking the field. I expect a competitive and strong season, but the club is investing a lot in the women’s team and I can guarantee that we will seek titles”, said duarate during her presentation at Flamengo.

The red-black team is super strong for the 2022 season, and invested heavily in women’s football during this period. Kika Brandina is the sixth reinforcement of Rubro-Negro, and will join the newly hired: Duda, Cris, Leidiane, Gisseli and Gica.