Flamengo decides on knee procedure, and Rodrigo Caio has postponed pre-season start | Flamengo

Flamengo opted to perform a new procedure on Rodrigo Caio’s knee. Hospitalized for a week because of inflammation in the knee operated on before the holidays, the defender will undergo a puncture to remove fluid from the swollen area, which compromises joint movement. The action is seen as simple and the medical department will analyze the collected material. Under normal conditions, recovery time is 7-10 days.

+ Flamengo adopts precaution, Rodrigo Caio has a postponed discharge and does not re-present with the group on Monday

The procedure was carried out this Saturday and the doctors’ expectation is to have a result of the analysis of the material collected in three to five days. Flamengo released a bulletin by Dr. Márcio Tannure, head of the medical department:

– The procedure was performed so that we can see the effectiveness of the treatment.

Rodrigo Caio performed an arthroscopy on December 7th and after the turn of the year he reported an inflammation of one of the stitches at the surgery site. Since the last day 2, he has been hospitalized for intravenous antibiotic treatment.

Faced with the lack of full recovery after a week, Flamengo opted for the puncture to investigate the case.

The red-black cast, without Rodrigo Caio, will be performing again this Monday, at Ninho do Urubu, to start activities under the command of Paulo Sousa.