Flamengo signs a new contract with Adidas to receive ‘hefty money’ until 2025, says website

With the new link with the German sports equipment supplier, the red-black is expected to receive at least BRL 69 million annually

Flamengo and adidas, the club’s sports equipment supplier since 2013, reached an agreement for the renewal of the existing contract between the parties. The new bond, which will last for four years, will be valid until 2025. The information was published by the website “UOL“.

The first contract with the German company would run until 2023, but the parties reached a retroactive agreement from 2021. red-black received above the BRL 40 million annually, now, the minimum forecast is BRL 69 million.

The new contract will be voted on next January 17th, at a meeting of the Deliberative Council. Also according to the vehicle, the extension of the bond should pass without any major problems and be approved.

About the negotiation with Adidas, Flamengo wanted to change the partnership model. Among other things, the club managed to increase royalties – a percentage on the sale of products – and will also be able to produce their own clothes of social clothing, with 100% exploitation of their sales in e-commerce.

The partnership between the red-black and the German brand started in 2013 and keeps going. Next Monday (10) is also scheduled the official re-presentation of the cast and technical committee for the start of the pre-season.

This past Thursday (6), a website also leaked the model of the uniforms produced by Adidas for Flamengo for the period 2022/23.