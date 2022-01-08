Flamengo votes on a new contract with Adidas on the 17th with an increase in quotas and participation; find out details | Flamengo

Flamengo called for the vote on the new contract with Adidas for the next 17th, with the expectation of approval without much opposition. In fact, there will be a replacement of what is in effect with significant improvements, including retroactive gains.

+New Flamengo coach, Paulo Sousa knows Ninho’s facilities and is welcomed by Gabigol

The minimum annual fee passes from BRL 30 million to BRL 32 million, and the expectation of revenue per season grows from BRL 40 million to BRL 69 million. And royalties on shirt sales have also increased substantially: from 10% to 35% per piece sold. Gilmar Ferreira, from Extra’s blog “Futebol, coisa etal”, first reported some details of the new agreement.

Before voting on the contract, Flamengo marketing will hold a meeting next Monday to clarify points that will be updated in the new terms. The changes will also cause Adidas to be less exposed to club stock.

1 of 2 Camisa do Flamengo has been displaying the Adidas logo since 2013 uninterruptedly — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/CRF Camisa do Flamengo has been displaying the Adidas logo since 2013 uninterruptedly — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/CRF

The current contract ran from January 2013 to May 2023. The new one was extended to April 2025. The new terms, however, take effect from May 2021. In this way, Flamengo will receive revenue retroactively on top of what it has collected in the last eight months. In other words, there is an addition to what the club already received last season.

Innovation? Newsroom discusses Paulo Sousa’s on-screen request during FL training

Short contract gives Flamengo greater autonomy

If at the end of 2013, Flamengo signed a long contract, valid for 10 years, the strategy changed radically almost a decade later. Now, the club has opted for a leaner bond in order to show the market that Adidas is not the only option in the market. In fact, Fla has a study group to create its own brand. The theme still divides political groups and rubro-negro chiefs, but it is recurrent in the corridors of Gávea.

In this new contract with Adidas, a step taken towards the private label is the autonomy to close with other smaller suppliers for the Olympic sports – basketball is the exception. A possible agreement with other companies for different modalities is treated as a test for the adoption or not of the private label. In October, in an interview with the editor of Negócios do Esporte do ge, the deputy finance officer of Flamengo, Rodrigo Tostes, addressed the issue.

Flamengo will also have the freedom to make “collabs”, a strategy of associating with other companies to launch collections. This was already allowed, and the launch of a clothing line with a large brand is scheduled for 2022, but this type of partnership has become more flexible at the moment.

– On the issue of private label, there is a working group in here studying exactly that, they reached some conclusions, but not a final decision in relation to the private label. If it’s going to be a private label, if it’s going to continue with Adidas, if it’s going to be a hybrid… This is the assessment we’re doing with regard to the private label, if this is the moment and what is the best moment for the Flamengo model. It’s not a club that sells 100 shirts, it sells millions.

Flamengo also took over 100% of the e-commerce operation, which was under the responsibility of Adidas. The German company granted authorization, and the tenants had the management of physical and digital sales. Now the virtual marketing is entirely back in the hands of the club.

Another interesting factor is the autonomy in relation to some properties. In the current contract, Flamengo is required to pass on 8.5% of some of its sponsors who display their respective logos on the main team’s shirt. This will cease to exist on the next link.

With this agreement, there will also be a retroactive financial return in relation to what the club transferred from May 2021 until then.

Another gain for Flamengo is the reduction in the exposure of the Adidas brand. The backdrop will diminish at the press conferences, and Adidas will no longer have a permanent boot on the interview bench.

Meeting with committees to resolve doubts

Before the vote on the contract, scheduled for the 17th, at 7 pm, in Gávea, Flamengo’s marketing team will meet with committees from the Deliberative Council to provide clarifications. Other meetings with advisers should take place by the end of next week.