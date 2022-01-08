Flu and covid wave catches the SUS reduced and it overcrows emergency services in the country

Hospitals and UPAs (emergency care units) across the country are facing overcrowding and serving above the maximum capacity to handle the care of patients with flu-like illnesses who seek the units.

Amid the blackout of hospitalization data in the country, the discharge of cases caught the SUS (Unified Health System) unprepared after the disabling of beds and care units because of the reduction in covid cases after vaccination. Now, in many municipalities, beds and places of care are being opened again to meet the demand.

THE UOL researched and saw that in all states there are reports of increase in the number of patients. “We are having many elderly people hospitalized for the flu, pneumonia and complications. Here, everything is full, really full”, says the infectious diseases specialist Loures Borzacov, who works in Porto Velho (RO).

According to professionals heard by the report, the scenario generated by the outbreak of Influenza H3N2 (a type that is not included in the flu vaccine) and the circulation of the omicron variant is causing a demand similar to that of covid peaks, with the difference that they are more cases light.

“We have the following problems: increased demand for care, increased number of hospitalizations and loss of workforce due to respiratory diseases”, summarizes the physician and professor of pulmonology at UnB (University of Brasília) Ricardo Martins.

And within a framework in which many more people are infected, it is expected that there will be a considerable incidence of severe cases”

Care in one of the tents set up by the Rio State Health Department to treat patients with flu symptoms Image: Jorge Hely/Frame/Estadão Content

Northeast with problems

In Pernambuco, where 8 people have died of influenza in the first few days of this year, the state opened 378 beds for cases of SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) in just 15 days, 150 of which in the ICU — and which are already practically occupied.

“We had an acceleration that, in 15 days, doubled the record of SRAG cases and tripled requests for beds. The situation caused by influenza in the last week is already worse than the first wave of covid-19 in 2020”, says the secretary.

On Thursday, about 400 patients with an indication for ICU were waiting to be transferred to a vacancy. “I believe the number of calls is even higher [que no pico da covid]. The point is that we have a smaller number of critically ill patients. That’s why the overload on duty is slightly lower,” says Dr. Gabrielle Souza, who works at a municipal polyclinic in Recife.

In Ceará, the high led the state not only to expand beds but also to reduce the capacity of public events — which now cannot exceed 250 people in closed places and 500 in open places.

We are already expanding the beds in the ward and ICU to care for patients with flu-like illness in the Public Health Network, as well as expanding testing. I reiterate the importance of using masks and vaccination, which are essential to increase protection against diseases. — Camilo Santana (@CamiloSantanaCE) January 5, 2022

In Salvador, the city hall opened 30 new beds at the end of the year, and their occupancy exceeded 60% and is the highest since July (it reached 62% on the 4). In Bahia there have been 1,400 cases, 35 deaths from Influenza. As for covid-19, the city hall expanded from 48 to 50 health centers offering tests.

In Teresina, the week ended last Saturday had an increase of 76% in cases of flu-like illnesses. Demand for RT-PCR testing for covid-19 was up 56%.

In Alagoas, the state government announced that the UPAs in Maceió are overcrowded and decided to create four exclusive care centers for flu-like illnesses attached to the units.

? We will install 4 specialized centers for flu syndromes in the UPAS. Increasing the number and separating people who have flu-like illnesses from the same environment as other patients. ?We will provide another 360 new beds (ICU and Clinical) [2/3] — Renan Filho (@RenanFilho_) January 6, 2022

In São Luís (MA), since Wednesday (5), two more Care Centers for Mild Flu Syndrome came into operation. In Aracaju (SE), since December 1st, around 12% of the visits diagnosed as flu-like symptoms or viral and respiratory illnesses were from people who do not live in the capital.

“This index may seem small, but, in practice, when we are treating around 900 patients with flu-like illnesses daily, it represents an increase in waiting time and an overcrowding of units”, explains the secretary of Health of Aracaju, Waneska Barboza.

In Natal (RN), the City Hall’s Center for Combating Flu Syndrome was opened on the 29th of last month — and on the first day alone, it served 439 people.

Natal opened a place to care for patients with flu symptoms Image: Municipal Health Department

Hospitals and UPAs full across the country

In São Paulo, the state had a 30% increase in new admissions for covid-19 in public and private hospitals in the last week — it rose from 425 to 552. The high was driven by the omicron variant.

The situation is serious across the state. Caraguatatuba, for example, broke a record in the number of services provided by the three UPAs: 2,279 people last Tuesday (3). In the first four days of 2022, the UPAs performed an average of 2,066 calls per day — three times more than a month ago. “More than half represents care for patients with the flu syndrome”, says the city.

In Rio, the Municipal Health Department points out that the capital has already registered, in the first six days of the year, 34% more cases of covid-19 than in the entire month of December (when there were 5,407 confirmations of the disease). For January, this number has already reached 7,265 notifications in just six days.

On Wednesday, the Municipality of Belo Horizonte opened covid-19 infirmary beds in the SUS, now totaling 240. Even so, their occupancy rate is already at 78.4%. During the week, the occupancy rate reached 100% for the wards.

In Paraná, the state registers an increase of 581% in the moving average of covid-19. On day 4, that average reached 1,057, nearly seven times more than 14 days earlier.

Due to the discharge, the Municipality of Curitiba temporarily restructured its services, and 12 health units were converted into points of care for suspected cases and those with mild flu and covid-19 symptoms.

In Macapá (AP), the municipality announced an explosion of covid-19 cases — from 2,027 in November 2021 to 14,157 in December, an increase of 598%.

In Amazonas, the daily average of covid-19 cases rose from 100 to 275 per day between Wednesday and yesterday, and the government decided to suspend major events and restrict the number of people to a maximum of 200 in each one of them.

Goiânia announced this week an expansion of tests with the creation of two new points to serve 2,000 people with antigen tests a day.

In Várzea Grande (MT), 26,657 people were seen in 14 days with SARS symptoms. “These numbers show a considerable increase in cases, and, as Várzea Grande serves through the SUS, between 52% and 59% of the care provided are for patients from other cities, other states and even from neighboring countries with which Brazil borders” , says the city hall.

Discharge of cases, fall of beds

The professor and public health researcher at UFRGS (Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul) Alcides Miranda says that the service capacity of the SUS hospital network was expanded between 2020 and 2021 to account for the two waves of covid, when there was an opening of ICU units and beds. “But part of this equipment has been deactivated in recent months,” he says.

The good thing about this new wave of patients is that they are less severe, as we have the majority of the population vaccinated against covid-19, and flu has a much lower fatality rate.

Field Hospital with ICU beds in Porto Alegre Image: Gustavo Mansur/ Piratini Palace

He warns that the increased transmissibility of omicrons can generate overloads and, eventually, collapse, with impacts that are more difficult to care for in cases of complications caused by covid and other causes.

“All these factors can aggravate the lack of assistance. Unfortunately, we lack essential information for the short-term prospective and geo-referenced analysis, which would enable the anticipation and location of overload or collapse events and, from there, the preparation of the necessary measures of contingency and support.”