Flu Syndromes: Check out the main differences between Covid-19 and Influenza | SOS Unimed

In the rainy season, the growth of cases of flu syndromes is common. With the holiday season, this transmission was accelerated. In addition, new strains of Influenza and Covid-19 are circulating, which increases the transmission and the number of cases of these diseases.

This is the analysis of infectologists Eduardo Mendes (CRM PI 2836) and Rosania de Araújo Oliveira (CRM PI 2364). Both are responsible for infection control at Unimed Teresina hospitals, in the Primavera and Ilhotas neighborhoods.

To understand the main differences between Influenza and Covid-19, Rosania explains:

“Although they are similar, the symptoms differ in some aspects. In Influenza H3N2, symptoms are more intense in the first days. They are high fever with acute onset, cough, headache, nasal obstruction, sore throat, sneezing and muscle pain. On the other hand, Covid-19 is the opposite: at first the symptoms are milder and progress, with fever, dry cough, fatigue, loss of taste and smell, and difficulty breathing”, he emphasizes.

Mendes draws attention to the symptoms that denote greater severity in flu syndromes. “Shortness of breath or labored breathing, persistent high fever, reduced urine volume, and gastrointestinal symptoms such as vomiting”, listed. In addition, the specialist emphasizes that it is necessary to pay attention to people considered to be at risk groups, even if they present mild symptoms.

“Cardiopaths, people with lung problems, liver diseases, immunosuppressed people, children under 5 years old and the elderly are those with the greatest potential to develop more severe forms of the disease”, he warns.

With the increase in demand for care, the recommendation is avoid taking a companion to the urgency and emergency service, except for child care and debilitated patients or older than 60 years. It is important to highlight that hospital care is provided in accordance with the International Risk Classification Protocol, in which the most serious cases are treated first. To define the order of care, an on-site screening is carried out by the health professionals of the hospital unit.

Flu conditions are transmitted through the respiratory route, so preventive care is similar. Check out the infectologists’ tips for prevention:

Tips to prevent flu syndromes:

Keep the distance;

Avoid agglomerations;

Wear a mask;

Sanitize your hands frequently;

Keep the rooms airy and ventilated;

Avoid exposure to rain;

Maintain hydration and a healthy diet;

Use of vitamin supplementation, with professional guidance, to strengthen the immune system;

Vaccination update (Influenza and Covid-19).

High fever;

Chills;

Muscle aches;

Headache;

Cough;

Sore throat;

Intense malaise;

Loss of appetite;

Coryza;

Nasal congestion (stuffy nose).

Loss of smell and taste;

Body ache;

Headache;

muscle fatigue;

Fever;

Dry cough;

Stomach problems and diarrhea;

Breathing difficulty.

Unimed Primavera Hospital

Technical Director: Dr. Rafael Correia Lima (CRM-PI 3681)