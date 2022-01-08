Flu vaccine is available at health clinics

The SEMS (Municipal Health Department) of Dourados informs that the flu vaccine is available at the municipal health units for all publics over 6 months of age. Opening hours are from 8 am to 11 am, and from 1 pm to 5 pm.

With the recent cases of H3N2, the demand for flu vaccines has increased. It protects against different groups of flu viruses, including H1N1, and can be taken on the same day as the Covid-19 vaccine without interfering with its effectiveness.

“Immunization is of paramount importance in preventing diseases caused by bacteria and viruses. We know that the vaccine is not 100% effective, but it can prevent the individual from contracting diseases or, if they do, the severity will be less, including reducing morbidity. Those who are not vaccinated are susceptible to diseases for which that vaccine offers protection”, said Melissa Cristina Brandolis, Nursing Technician.

“We must remember that the SUS makes available in its calendar 19 types of vaccines, which serve children, adolescents, pregnant women, workers, people over 60 years of age, indigenous population, etc. It is very important to get vaccinated, you will be protecting yourself and also collectively”, concludes Melissa.

Leave your comment

Read too

CAPITAL Victim of sudden illness in a football match, he was a pastor and had no health problems POLITICS Commission approves project that guarantees liberal professionals to work for free CORUMBA Alleged app driver confesses to kidnapping school principal PANDEMIC Union covered BRL 8.96 billion in state debt in 2021 MIRANDA Residence ceiling falls on man and baby POLICE Denounced for threat, man arrested for illegal possession of a firearm VACCINE Covid-19 Immunization Continues This Saturday POLICE Suspect of increased theft is pre-emptively arrested CONCERN Coach who has been in MS football is prevented from leaving the UAE REGION Police serve warrant and 18-year-old girl is arrested

most read

SQUIRE

Elderly person who died after hitting a tractor performed weddings for decades in the district of Dourados

GOLD

Tree ‘hides’ signaling and causes an accident at an intersection in the Center

TRAFFIC

Alderman’s advisor is arrested with more than 40 kilos of cocaine

AMNESTY

Motorcyclist can pay off debt at Detran-MS with 70% discount