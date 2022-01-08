Flu vaccine is available at health clinics

The SEMS (Municipal Health Department) of Dourados informs that the flu vaccine is available at the municipal health units for all publics over 6 months of age. Opening hours are from 8 am to 11 am, and from 1 pm to 5 pm.

With the recent cases of H3N2, the demand for flu vaccines has increased. It protects against different groups of flu viruses, including H1N1, and can be taken on the same day as the Covid-19 vaccine without interfering with its effectiveness.

“Immunization is of paramount importance in preventing diseases caused by bacteria and viruses. We know that the vaccine is not 100% effective, but it can prevent the individual from contracting diseases or, if they do, the severity will be less, including reducing morbidity. Those who are not vaccinated are susceptible to diseases for which that vaccine offers protection”, said Melissa Cristina Brandolis, Nursing Technician.

“We must remember that the SUS makes available in its calendar 19 types of vaccines, which serve children, adolescents, pregnant women, workers, people over 60 years of age, indigenous population, etc. It is very important to get vaccinated, you will be protecting yourself and also collectively”, concludes Melissa.

