‘Flurona’: Why catching the flu and Covid at the same time is not necessarily more serious | Health

The year 2022 began with apparently worrying news: on January 3, Israel detected the first case of a patient with Covid-19 and flu at the same time.

On social media and in the press, the picture was soon dubbed “flurona” — a combination of the terms flu, or flu, in English, and rona, in reference to “corona”, or coronavirus.

Understand what is the double contamination by Covid and flu

Soon after the discovery, health agencies in several other countries also announced the diagnosis of similar cases. In Brazil, the first two patients were identified on Tuesday (4/1), in Rio de Janeiro.

Although the subject draws attention, experts heard by BBC News Brasil explain that infections by more than one virus are common in clinical practice. and, for now, there is not enough data to say that having flu and Covid at the same time leads to a situation of greater severity or greater health risks.

“First of all, this name flurone is terrible and shouldn’t even be used. It’s not a new disease or a different virus”, criticizes infectologist Alberto Chebabo, from Dasa.

“As far as we know so far, we are talking about a joint detection of two viruses [o influenza, causador da gripe e o coronavírus, causador da Covid] and there is no evidence that this leads to an increase in severe cases.“, continues the doctor, who is also director of the Hospital Clementino Fraga Filho, at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

“And it is also worth noting that this joint detection is nothing new. The same happens with other viruses”, he adds.

Coinfection or co-detection?

The infectologist Carolina Santos Lázari, from Grupo Fleury, explains that there is an important difference between detecting two viruses in a patient and these pathogens effectively causing simultaneous infections.

“In infectious diseases that affect the respiratory system, it is common for the patient to continue excreting the virus’s genetic material for some time after recovery”, he says.

Confusion can occur because part of this viral genetic material is detected by diagnostic tests such as RT-PCR.

In other words: some individuals may have an active infection by the coronavirus at the time of the exam and still excrete the genetic material of influenza, a remnant of a flu that has already been overcome.

This situation is a classic example of co-detection. The test is positive for two viruses in the body, but only one of them is actually causing a problem..

But there is also coinfection, in which two different pathogens are acting simultaneously and triggering an immune and inflammatory response in the patient.

“And often there is even an interaction between these two infectious agents, in which the presence of one can change the course of the other’s disease”, informs Lázari, who also works at the Hospital das Clínicas in São Paulo.

As stated at the beginning of the report, cases of co-infection in general are not new in medicine. “It is possible to have, for example, hepatitis B and C together. Or HIV and tuberculosis”, cites the infectologist.

Experts also point out that, in the specific case of respiratory infections, it is common to detect the presence of more than one pathogen in action at the same time., especially in school-age children who are affected by the cold, a condition that can be caused by respiratory syncytial virus, rhinovirus, bocavirus, parainfluenza…

2 of 3 A boy receives a dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine in Rome, Italy, on December 15, the day that marked the start of vaccination of children against the disease in Europe. — Photo: Andrew Medichini/AP A boy receives a dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine in Rome, Italy, on December 15, the day that marked the beginning of vaccination of children against the disease in Europe. — Photo: Andrew Medichini/AP

“We’ve already seen situations in which three viruses were detected. But the question is always whether all of them are causing the infection or if only one is acting and the others are just present there,” notes Chebabo.

In these more recent cases of “flurone”, Lázari understands that both co-detection and co-infection are possible.

“In 2020 and much of 2021, influenza had practically disappeared. As of December, there was a resumption of this virus”, he highlights.

“Co-infection, therefore, becomes more frequent in periods of outbreaks, like the one we have now”, highlights pathologist Helio Magarinos, director of the Richet laboratory, in Rio de Janeiro.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is not over and we are in the midst of an influenza epidemic in several Brazilian cities”, he adds.

With just a few days since the first cases of “flurone” were diagnosed, it is too early to be sure about the impact of double-dose infection on patients’ health.

It is also not known whether the condition is related to different symptoms or an increased risk of hospitalization and death.

“Could it be that getting the two viruses could be more dangerous for a specific group, such as the elderly, children or individuals with compromised immunity? We still don’t have this answer”, says Lázari.

“Of course, we are talking about influenza and coronaviruses, two viruses that are already more pathogenic. The fact that they are together creates some fear”, continues the doctor.

“But this is not enough for us to conclude that this scenario would lead to a worse outcome”, he concludes.

Chebabo agrees. “So far, we don’t have any data that show an increase in severity.”

What We Should Know About PFF2/N95 Masks

If, on the one hand, there are several unanswered questions about the real meaning of simultaneous infection by coronavirus and influenza, on the other, there is a lot of certainty about the most effective methods to prevent these diseases., regardless of whether they appear together or apart.

Maintaining physical distance, using good quality masks, washing your hands frequently and preferring meetings outdoors or in places with good air circulation are attitudes that reduce the risk of catching Covid and the flu, according to experts.

You can’t forget about the vaccines. In the case of coronavirus, it is essential to complement the recommended regimen with two or three doses.

In the case of the flu, some cities are currently offering the immunizing agent to the entire population (or some specific groups) at health posts.

“If you didn’t get vaccinated against the flu in 2021 and there is availability in the region where you live, it is always worth taking the dose”, recommends Lázari.

“The influenza virus subtype that is circulating in Brazil now is H3N2 Darwin, while the vaccine offered last year provides protection against H3N2 Hong Kong”, he continues.

“The vaccine, therefore, may have a lesser effect. Even so, having partial protection is still better than not having any protection at all”, reasons the infectologist.

I have symptoms. What to do?

3 of 3 Healthcare provider collects patient sample for Covid testing in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, December 28, 2021. — Photo: Rick Bowmer/AP Healthcare provider collects patient sample for Covid testing in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States, December 28, 2021. —Photo: Rick Bowmer/AP

If you have typical signs of a respiratory infection, such as cough, runny nose, fever, pain, diarrhea, and loss of smell or taste, it’s important stay in isolation (so as not to transmit the viruses further) and seek a diagnosis.

Magarinos says that the laboratories have the technology to detect simultaneous cases of Covid and flu.

“It is possible to make this assessment both by RT-PCR and by antigen tests”, he says.

Covid-19 Antigen Tests: Understand Why You May Be Infected Even If You Test Negative

“The indication of one or the other will depend on availability, the assessment of the health professional and how many days have passed since the onset of symptoms”, lists the doctor.

Understand the difference between these methods and when they should be done in this report published by BBC News Brasil.

In some situations, it is possible to perform the so-called viral panel, in which a single test assesses the presence of influenza, coronaviruses and several other pathogens.

The expansion in the offer of these broader tests, even tends to increase the detection of “flurone” and other viral “encounters” in the same individual – as we are at a time of high circulation of respiratory viruses, the more they are sought, the more cases will be identified.

Another possibility is to test separately for these two diseases and compare the reports. If one test is positive for coronavirus and the other is negative for influenza, for example, the person has Covid but is free from the flu.

Now, if one or these two diseases are actually diagnosed, the recommendation is to remain in isolation for the next ten days, notify close contacts, monitor symptoms, and go to the hospital if the discomfort gets worse or takes a long time to go away.

Covid at home: 4 graphs explaining what to do if you live with a person with coronavirus

“In the specific case of influenza, there is the possibility of undergoing treatment with the antiviral oseltamivir, as long as there is a recommendation and a medical prescription for this”, points out Lázari.

As for the coronavirus, there are no approved antivirals available in Brazil.