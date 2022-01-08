For Ray Dalio, rising interest rates in the US could create bubble in tech stocks – Money Times

For the investor and billionaire Ray Dalio, the possible increase in US interest rates by the Federal Reserve, analogous to Central Bank (BC) in Brazil, it will not have long-term effects on the economy, but it may create a “technology stock bubble”.

According to Dalio, in an interview with CNBC, “in the third year of the cycle, as we are, this is usually not enough to make the cycle fall”.

“That could cause financial asset prices to fall, but I would expect that if you understand the short-term cycle, this is typically a seven-year type of cycle in terms of booms and busts,” Dalio said.

Dalio said Fed actions should weigh in the more speculative corners of the stock market, however. He noted that some tech stocks have experienced “bubble-like behavior” and said those companies are likely to be hit by higher rates.

“This is not a particularly favorable environment for this type of investment,” said Dalio. That’s because higher interest rates are seen as bad for tech stocks, especially less profitable ones.

According to Business Insider, the main reason for this is that, with higher interest rates, “the assets are not likely to start earning until the distant future”, which means that investors lose the return almost automatically.

In this way, other investments, such as banks, become more attractive.

For Dalio, investors can protect themselves against strong price increases by considering buying “inflation-linked bonds or gold”.

