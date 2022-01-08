For specialists, financial support in the SAF of Botafogo serves for stability: ‘You can have peace of mind to undertake and rebuild’

the american businessman John Text arrived yesterday in Rio – at a party promoted by fans at the airport – to discuss the final details of the agreement with the Botafogo, now a SAF (Football Corporation), which foresees a total investment of R$ 400 million.

The initial contribution will be of R$ 150 million, being R$ 50 million directly to the club, still as an association. The contract will be voted on by directors and partners next week.

The schedule for the payment of the R$ 350 million that is due to SAF is already outlined. According to contract data, R$100 million will be paid on the date of signing the definitive documents. Another R$100 million after one year. The next installment, of another R$100 million, will be paid after two years and the R$50 million after three years.

The financial contribution will give Botafogo breathing space and, above all, more legal certainty in relation to debts. Civil and labor liabilities will continue to be paid through the Centralized Execution Regime, respectively with 20% of revenues and 50% of dividends, interest on equity or other remuneration as a shareholder — Textor holds 90% of the business and Botafogo, 10%.

The contract also provides that SAF resources will be used by the club to pay tax debts.

— This forecast of values ​​is not to rebuild the club. It’s just to give financial stability to avoid foreclosures, for example. With this tranquility, the club will be able to have peace of mind to undertake and rebuild itself. For example, it will be easier to obtain sponsorships from large companies, with trading in larger amounts. It is from there, from these new recipes, from the success of the business, that the club will grow, invest in CT, in the acquisition of players — says the professor of Business Law, Pablo Arruda.

Among the clauses in the contract, there is one on the minimum budget in football. The professional team payroll will have an annual readjustment of at least 50% of the gross income compared to the previous year. Thus, investment in players is expected to grow with each season.

A previous version of the contract provided for the achievement of an expression title within 10 years. According to specialists, conditioning clauses are common in any type of business society. It would be no different in football.

— It is normal to have conditions for the financial contribution. It may even have a divestment clause if it doesn’t perform well. We still don’t have all the contract information. But there is no legal problem in performance clauses. Currently, negotiating freedom is infinite—adds Arruda.

Fabinho is announced

The performance clause would not necessarily be bad for Botafogo, which holds 10% of the business. The lawyer Caio Machado Filho, partner at Chediak Advogados and professor of Corporate Law and Bankruptcy at PUC-Rio, argues that, in fact, it would be a protection for the club:

— The condition of this business is that the investor contributes the necessary resources and directs society so that it can present sporting results (in addition to financial ones). Therefore, the establishment of sports metrics can be understood as a way for the club to seek to ensure that the investor’s consideration will not be restricted to the contribution of money, but also to the pursuit of sports results over the time in which it controls.

Yesterday, Botafogo announced the hiring of the steering wheel Fabinho, ex-Ceará. The first two reinforcements of the season were also presented: the striker Vinicius Lopes, ex-Goiás, and the defender Klaus, ex-Ceará.