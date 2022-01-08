Forest x Flemish; predictions from betting sites for this game that promises to have a crimson rout in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup

In the debut of Copinha, Flamengo scored the biggest rout of this edition of the tournament against Forte Rio Bananal, 10-0 with three goals by Matheusão

Forest x Flemish. Cariocas are showing strength in this Copinha. The red-black Gávea only needs a victory in the second round of Group 29 to guarantee himself in the next phase. The team’s next challenge is against Floreste, this Saturday (8), at 7pm, at Arena Barueri and the expectation is that the team from Rio de Janeiro will score a rout.

On betting sites like Betfair Flamengo has a big advantage. The team from Rio won the debut game in the competition, applying the biggest rout so far in the tournament. The expanded score of 10-0 in front of Forte Rio Bananal introduced the young striker Matheusão ​​to the world. He came from the bench and scored three goals.

Floreste lost 3-1 to the West in the opening round and need to win to keep their chances of qualifying alive. Also valid by Group 29, a little earlier, at 4:45 pm, Oeste and Forte Rio Bananal face off. If the Paulistas leave with the victory, they will also be guaranteed in the knockout phase, as they would add 6 points.

Floresta x Flamengo: How much do bookmakers pay?

A win for Floresta is at odds of @10.0 on betting sites like Betfair. A Flamengo triumph yields the bettor @1.22. A tie is always a betting option and in this case it has odds of @6.5.