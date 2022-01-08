Fortaleza, Maceió and Goiânia have a critical level of occupied beds rate

Belo Horizonte, Salvador and Palmas are in the intermediate alert zone

After months with the indexes of the pandemic in Covid-19 falling in Brazil, some are rising again with the spread of omicron variant. An example is the availability of beds for those infected by the disease, which have started to grow again in some of the capitals. The number of new cases and deaths, on the other hand, has become difficult to count because of the data blackout generated by a hacker attack on Ministry of Health systems in early December, so the data has not yet been fully recovered. . Goiania, strength and Maceio they are the capitals that are at a critical level in terms of the rate of occupied beds.

According to an epidemiological bulletin released by Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), Fortaleza has 85% of beds occupied, as well as Maceió. Goiânia is already in an even worse situation, with 97% of vacancies for Covid-19 patients. Palmas (66%), Salvador (62%) and Belo Horizonte (73%) have rates in the intermediate alert zone, when the situation still demands a lot of attention because it can deteriorate quickly. The other capitals are outside the alert zone: Porto Alegre (57%), Brasília (57%), Vitória (56%), Campo Grande (47%), Curitiba (46%), Porto Velho (44%), Florianópolis (42%), Macapá (40%), Cuiabá (36%), São Paulo (35%), Manaus (34%), Natal (34%), João Pessoa (32%), São Luís (30%) , Rio Branco (10%) and Rio de Janeiro (2%). Fiocruz, however, emphasizes a strangeness in relation to the data from Rio de Janeiro, which remains stable and much lower than that of other states. Another point highlighted by the Foundation is that the rates are not comparable to those of the worst moment of the pandemic, since at the time there were more beds, in field hospitals and in other specialties. Finally, the researchers noticed a noticeable deterioration in capitals of the Southeast and Northeast, and say it is necessary to prepare to avoid the collapse of health systems and recover reliable data as quickly as possible.