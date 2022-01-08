French Minister defends cancellation of Dakar after explosion (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

The support car of the French team Sodicars that exploded outside the Hotel Donatello, the lodging place for the drivers competing in the Dakar Rally, may have been the target of terrorism. There were six people in the car, and while more than five were unharmed, driver Philippe Boutron suffered “serious leg injuries,” according to the team. And France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, has again raised the possibility of a terrorist attack and questioned whether the event should continue.

“Could be,” considered Le Drian. “We made this clear and told the organizers and officials in Saudi Arabia that we should be very transparent about what happened, because there are chances that it was a terrorist act,” he explained in an interview with French broadcaster BFM TV.

Jean-Yves Le Drian, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs (Photo: Reproduction/France Diplomatie)

The announcement that a French anti-terrorism agency would investigate the incident came out a few days ago, and the ASO (Amaury Sport Organisation) — one of the main sporting events organizers in France and responsible for the Dakar — also reported that both Saudi Arabian authorities how much of France are involved in the investigation. The communication group Amaury, in addition to organizing the Rally, participates in events such as the Tour de France and the Paris Marathon, in addition to having connections with the French newspapers L’Équipe and Le Parisien.

“There have already been terrorist acts in Saudi Arabia against French interests, and it was important to protect our citizens, warn, prevent and ask for transparency”, argued the minister. “The office of the anti-terrorism prosecutor was called, and today we have this situation: there could have been a terrorist attack against the Dakar,” he said.

“We thought that maybe it would be better to suspend the event. The organizers don’t think so, but we have to be very cautious”, he argued. “At the very least, they need to tighten security, which they did. The issue is still on the table”, he highlighted.

Philippe Boutron, French driver who was hit by an explosion while driving a Sodicars passenger car (Photo: ASO)

Boutron — who is president of the US Orleans, the French Championship’s second division team — would make his ninth appearance in the Dakar, with the best finishing position in 2021: 33rd. The Frenchman woke up from the coma he had been induced to reduce pain and is still at the Percy Military Hospital, in Clamart, to recover from injuries to both legs.

The Dakar Rally was canceled once in 2008, when four tourists were killed in Mauritania days before the event started. The route, at the time, was supposed to be from Portugal to Senegal. However, concerns about possible terrorist attacks aimed at competitors caused the 30th edition to be cancelled.

The cancellation of the race determined the end of a Dakar cycle. As of 2009, the biggest rally in the world was held in South America, with Argentina, Chile and Peru as main stages, but also passing through Paraguay and Bolivia. Since 2020, the competition has been held in Saudi Arabia, which has signed a five-year contract with ASO.

