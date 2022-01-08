Friday: more than 6,000 test positive

Until 7pm on Friday (7), the Japan had 6,214 new cases of coronavirus across the country, except in Akita. US airports were 140 passengers.

The biggest numbers were in 4 provinces: 1.41 in Okinawa, 429 in Hiroshima, 676 in Osaka and 922 in Tokyo.

In the Kanto region, in addition to Tokyo, there were 52 in Tochigi, 58 in Ibaraki, 87 in Gunma, 171 in Chiba, 214 in Saitama and 251 in Kanagawa.

There were 23 in Yamanashi, 18 in Fukui, 12 in Ishikawa, 22 in Shimane, 44 in Okayama, 180 in Yamaguchi, 135 in Fukuoka and 110 in Kagoshima.

In the Kinki region, in addition to Osaka, they were 69 in Shiga, 160 in Kyoto, 144 in Hyogo and 66 in Nara.

In the Tokai region were 21 in Mie, 52 in Gifu, 77 in Shizuoka and 199 in Aichi, being 70 in Nagoya, 17 in Okazaki and 15 in Toyota, among other cities.

Other data

There were 3 deaths that day, 1 in Gunma and 2 in Miyazaki.

THE number of patients undergoing treatment took a leap compared to the previous day, with an increase of 6,178, totaling 17,724 people with covid-19. The total number of critically ill patients also increased, rising to 91.

In contrast, 1,713,088 people recovered.

On Wednesday (5) were held 44,666 PCR tests.

Priority measures in 3 provinces

It was decided by the government of the country, on Friday, that the priority measures for Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima provinces, between the 9th and the 31st of this month.

Okinawa: some hospitals suspend emergency care

The governor of Okinawa said he had asked the bars, restaurants and other establishments that serve alcoholic beverages, the early closing of business hours, at 20h, under compensation.

He asked the population to refrain from moving to other provinces, if get out with friends, that it be in small group of up to 4, and strictly adopt prevention.

In Okinawa the medical system is already tense, because more than 220 health professionals are on leave, for having tested positive or for suspicion.

The Red Cross Hospital will not respond to emergencies, between 7 to 11. Naha Municipal Hospital will suspend consultations from 11. Another two of the 4 hospitals in the central area suspend emergency care.

medical system cannot collapse

What is happening in Okinawa could happen to the other provinces if the numbers increase.

This explosive infection must be contained. caused by the omicron so that the health centers and hospitals can continue to attend. If these systems break down, it will be difficult to perform tests, treat patients with covid-19, and care for patients with other diseases.