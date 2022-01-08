From landing to evacuation, a female passenger filmed an incident in which the plane ended up in the forest

The aircraft off the runway after landing





This last Tuesday, January 4th, a commercial passenger flight ended in an incident, after something went out of pattern during landing, causing the aircraft to stop in the woods, with the moment being recorded on video by one of the travelers .

The incident took place at Juan Manuel Gálvez International Airport, on the island of Roatán, Honduras. As reported by The Aviation Herald, the British Aerospace Jetstream 3101 aircraft registered under the registration number HR-AYY, operated by the airline LANHSA – Línea Aérea Nacional de Honduras SA, landed on runway 07 at around 13:00 local time (19:00Z), however , suffered a collapse of its right main landing gear.

As a result, the pilots were unable to keep the twin-engine turboprop on the runway, which ended up coming off the right side and crawling a good distance to a complete stop.

In the red circle, the approximate position of the aircraft – Image: Google Earth





The video you watch below allows you to follow the entire sequence of occurrence from landing, through the landing gear collapse after a few seconds, the propeller having the blade tips damaged when they hit the ground, the aircraft leaving the runway and advancing through the land and, finally, the evacuation of passengers.

Fortunately there were no injuries, although you can hear the passenger claiming that she hit her head during the incident. Follow the recording below:

LANHSA Airlines Jetstream 31 suffers runway excursion after landing at Juan Manuel Gálvez Airport in Roatán, Honduras. No reported injuries to passengers and crew. https://t.co/fpxEkg51hw pic.twitter.com/QtfMBUG2UN — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) January 4, 2022



