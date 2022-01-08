Gabi Brandt loses patience after “joke” about divorces in the Poncio family: “Sick”

Days after the announcement of their separation, Gabi Brandt lost her patience when she saw “jokes” about the divorces in the Pontius family. This Friday (7), the influencer was revolted to see a publication making fun of their situation, who starred in three marriages in recent years.

The post, made by an Instagram profile, laughed at the fact that the Poncio’s patriarch had planned a life together for their families, but none of the relationships had lasted. “And the pastor who built that mansion with three houses for the three families to live in and none of the couples are together anymore. Even he broke up (laughs)”, said the text.

Gabi, for her part, was not silent. In the comments section, the ex-On Vacation with the Ex criticized that people have fun with situations like this. “I don’t understand the laugh. Think it’s funny that three families are being destroyed? At least sickly”, she shot, in a print registered by the Gossip do Dia profile. Look that:

In addition to Saulo and Gabi, Márcio and Simone Poncio also separated in 2021, after 27 years of marriage. Recently, the owner of a cigarette factory revealed that the matriarch of the family is in a psychiatric clinic. According to a statement, the reason would have been the excessive use of antidepressant drugs.

In 2020, it was their daughter, Sarah Poncio, who became single. She split from Jonathan Couto and is currently in a relationship with model Bruno Krupp. Recently, she suggested that her ex-husband was having an affair with Letícia Almeida – with whom the boy already had a daughter at the time that Letícia was dating Saulo.

The end of Gabi Brandt and Saulo Poncio

Last Monday (3), Gabi Brandt announced that she and Saulo Poncio are no longer together. In late December last year, the singer had already exposed to his followers that the two, parents of David and Henri, were going through a crisis in their relationship. The influencer started its text saying it was thrilled to talk about the subject.

“I write this with tears in my eyes, but with a peaceful heart, because I know that the one who takes care of us knows all things. In life, sometimes we have to take 2 steps back to be able to follow the right path, and we decide that each one will follow their own“, she said. “We will always be together, no longer as a couple, but as a family. Saulo and I have 2 beautiful children and only fond memories of the incredible times I spent with him. I learned a lot from him, I got to know the real love, in its purity and the greatest possible intensity! I will love him for the rest of my life and in me he will forever have a companion and eternal intercessor“, concluded the influencer.

Some time before, in the stories, the girl had already answered a question about people who insist on saying that her “special shine” is returning after Saulo’s departure. “I think it’s a bit of slashing… Even because I’m the same way as before, only sad in the off. (laughter). And I know that the intention is to praise, but saying that, people end up insinuating that my ‘brightness’ depends on someone, not me“, she mused.

The influencers had been together since May 2018 and were married in January 2019. During the years of their relationship, they had already faced other crises, some related to betrayals on the part of Pontius.