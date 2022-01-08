Galaxy S22 Ultra can reduce S Pen latency by three times

Alleged details about Samsung’s Galaxy S22 line are still being released by informants on the internet. This Friday (7), new rumors indicate that the Galaxy S22 Ultra may have an excellent performance when using the S Pen.

Zaryab Khan, owner of the XEETECHCARE channel, posted a video with supposed details about the S Pen’s response time with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. According to the insider, the stylus pen will have a delay of only 2.8 milliseconds during use.

This latency reduction is quite impressive compared to the 9 milliseconds of the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. In addition to showing that the new device will really replace the old line of cell phones with larger screens.

Pen S Pen will be one of the main differentials of the Galaxy S22 Ultra (Image: Technizo Concept/LetsGoDigital)

Other Galaxy S22 Ultra Details

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the flagship of the South Korean company’s next-generation devices. Rumor has it, the model will hit the market with robust specs to rival Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 processor or Samsung’s Exynos 2200, depending on the region. Recalling that the proprietary chipset must bring GPU with RDNA 2 architecture from AMD, similar to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Recent rumors also indicate that the device may have a 108 MP main sensor camera array protected with Gorilla Glass technology. In addition, the cell phone must be the only one of the brand with 12-bit HDR support.

Copying the rectangular look of the Galaxy Note with S Pen slot, the Galaxy S22 Ultra can still have a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with Quad HD resolution. Furthermore, the model must support a 45W fast charge.

Galaxy S22 lineup may be unveiled next month (Image: Playback/LetsGoDigital)

Release forecast

According to recent information, the Galaxy S22 range is expected to be announced on February 18th. The expectation is that the date of the next Galaxy Unpacked, event for revealing new products, will be released by the brand in the coming weeks.

If that happens, the South Korean manufacturer will keep the tradition of launching the new generation of smartphones always in the first of each year.

Source: XDA Developers, XEETECHCARE