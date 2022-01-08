Galvão Bueno tests positive for Covid-19 after spending Christmas and New Year in the US · TV News

The country’s main sports narrator, Galvão Bueno is with Covid-19. The 71-year-old journalist spent Christmas and New Year in New York, United States, where the omicron variant reaches worrying levels and breaks records of contamination.

The diagnosis was released by columnist Ancelmo Gois, from the newspaper O Globo. According to him, Bueno is fine. The announcer is properly vaccinated against the virus, taking his first dose in March of last year. After immunization, patients have less severe symptoms.

Galvão Bueno was away from Estúdios Globo for 14 months after the station decided to remove its more experienced professionals, who were more susceptible to the new coronavirus. Unable to go to the studio, he only made appearances remotely.

As Globo no longer has the rights to the Paulista and Carioca championships, there will be few football matches on screen until the start of Brasileirão, in April. Thus, Galvão’s positive diagnosis will not have much influence on his professional routine.

He, however, usually narrates the games of the Brazilian team, which enters the field for the Qatar World Cup qualifiers on the 27th, against Ecuador, and on February 1st, when they face Paraguay.