Game Informer lists 8 promising improvements from Horizon Forbidden West

As part of your coverage of Forbidden West horizon, Game Informer released a list of 8 promising improvements to the title.

Check out the list below.

1. Best cutscenes

We expect improved graphics with each new entry in a series, and so far the images shown for the Forbidden West have been extremely impressive. But sometimes you have to see the game up close to really notice its finer points. “Some of the big updates we’ve made to our cinematics include full motion capture, better facial animation and a world-class cast,” says storytelling director Benjamin McCaw. “That level of quality spans the entire game, including some of our secondary scenes.” In the demo for the cover story, the dialogue exchanges felt more authentic between the characters due to these improvements, and was especially noticeable in the facial animations. Aloy can now convey so much more with his body language and eyes.

2. Liveliest places

Guerrilla wants the settlements to be “more inhabited” and exciting to explore. This means that the city’s inhabitants will be more active and you will have fun little moments throughout the day. “We’ve updated our civilians and settlements since the last game with an improved crowd system, better animations and much better audio,” says McCaw. “So everything should look a little more authentic and realistic.” During the demonstration, as we walked towards a tavern, we saw people stumbling around outside, muttering incoherent feelings and looking for their drink. Upon entering the royal tavern, things got livelier, with patrons complaining passionately about their problems, happily dancing together, and even a group happily singing about their drunken stories as they pounded the table to set the pace.

3. A renewed skill tree

Guerrilla has completely revamped the skill tree to give players more options to play however they want. It now features six different gameplay styles: warrior (melee), hunter (setting / disarming traps), hunter (ranged weapons), survivor (health / resources), infiltrator (stealth) and machine master (hacking) . It seems that each specialization has approximately 20-30 skills. Trees offer a mix of active abilities, such as using fewer resources in creation, and passive enhancements, such as low health regeneration. Each tree also has its own Surge Value, which are new special skills which can be performed as soon as you fill a meter. Also, certain boosts and abilities can be upgraded to higher levels to increase their effectiveness. However, the biggest game changer is costume and weave boosters, which can cause certain abilities to exceed their level cap, boosting some stats by 300 percent.

4. More scanning skills and information

Aloy’s scanning abilities now reveal more valuable information than ever before. Getting around should be easier as she can now scan the claw points, which are noted in yellow, in the environment. However, the most beneficial aspect is your ability to learn more about your mechanical opponents. Guerrilla wants to give players as much information as possible to inform their strategy, so you’ll find out more than just about their weaknesses and key stats when scanning. Now you can learn everything from whether a machine has a key update feature to whether a part is indestructible. You can even find out if one of your weapons is detachable and can be used for your own gain. Aloy can also mark the pieces, giving them a purple tint.

5. Better side quests rewards

If you didn’t feel the parallel content was worth it in Zero Dawn, Guerrilla is working to change this in Forbidden West. Your solution? More interesting side quests and bigger rewards for getting involved with them. “There’s a lot more variety in that sense – a more sense of accomplishment that you actually get something cool in return for doing these missions,” says game director Mathijs de Jonge. “That was another part where we felt we had room for improvement. So you get a cool weapon or a cool outfit, something that’s really useful for your next mission or activity.”

6. A less confusing HUD

If you thought there was a lot on screen to track in Horizon Zero Dawn, you were not alone. Guerrilla took this feedback seriously in Forbidden West and worked to have fewer onscreen distractions. “By default, the game starts in a minimalist mode, where there is as little HUD information on the screen as possible,” explains de Jonge. “But in this mode you can also just swipe up on the touchpad, and that will immediately bring up all the important information, like goals, or maybe your health or your inventory.”

7. More time with mates

If you were hoping for better relationship building between Aloy and his comrades, you’ll be happy to know that this was a focus area for Guerrilla with the Forbidden West. The team talked a lot about their efforts to improve their fellow characters in hopes that players will form stronger connections with them. “The big focus, though, that we wanted to move from the first to the second, is that you spend more time with the main characters,” says McCaw. “This is something we try to do consistently throughout the game. Not just for characters you encounter throughout the main quest, but also for certain secondary quest characters; they don’t just leave after a mission.”

8. Ability to create jobs for upgrade parts

Do you really want to upgrade your weapon or armor, but don’t want to search haphazardly for the part you need? Now, with the click of a button on the craft menu, you can create a job to find the resource you need. This will activate a mission and place a path on the map to where the machines that hold them reside. This means you never have to waste time just waiting for the item to randomly appear or wondering if it’s in the right place.

That’s good too, as machine parts will be more vital this time around. “In [Horizon Zero Dawn], it was more about the metal fragments,” says de Jonge. “In this game, we try to craft the machines and the encounters with them, so a lot of the updates also cost machine-specific resources. You have to go out and hunt down specific machines.”

Forbidden West horizon will be released on February 18, 2022 for PS4 and PS5.