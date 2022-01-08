General Motors Announces Electric Onslaught and Shows Silverado and Equinox EV

The Chevrolet Silverado EV to be launched in the North American market in 2023 as a 2024 model (photo: General Motors/Disclosure)

THE General Motors took advantage of CES 2022 – the largest technology fair in the world, which ends on Saturday (8), in Las Vegas (USA) – to announce its major investment in the segment of electric cars. In the North American automaker’s package are the Silverado EV, first pickup fully electric, and the new medium SUV Equinox EV, thought from the beginning of its conception as an electric car. Both will be available for sale in the United States in 2023, as a 2024 model. And in Brazil? This GM still does not reveal.

GM says it is focused on offering a zero-emission range of models in a short amount of time. According to the automaker, the idea is to offer the largest portfolio of electric vehicles in the world, all based on the modern Ultium platform, already used in other models of the group. Upcoming launches announced under the Chevrolet brand include the BrightDrop electric vans, Silverado EV pickup truck, Equinox EV, Blazer EV, Bolt EV and EUV, as well as GMC Sierra EV, GMC Hummer EVs and Cadillac Lyriq and Celestiq.

Model has large dimensions and electric motors on both axes, with powers that vary according to the version (photo: General Motors/Disclosure)

GRANDNESS One of GM’s main highlights at CES 2022 is undoubtedly the new Silverado EV, the Chevrolet brand’s most successful pickup truck. Developed from the ground up to be an all-electric pickup and not an adaptation of a combustion model, the new Silverado offers more than advanced technologies, but also good carrying capacity, performance and versatility.

With an imposing design, the pickup of large dimensions has a different front, which reveals its electrified identity. The front grille is closed, but brings to the center the traditional brand tie. A strip of LED runs through the entire length of the front, making the daylight function, while the headlamps are downstairs. Two small air intakes are positioned on the front bumper, which has an elaborate design. At the rear, LED lights and a stylized window between the cabin and the bucket.

The interior of the pickup resembles that of a car, with a fully digital panel (photo: General Motors/Disclosure)

The Chevrolet Silverado EV has electric engines that churn out 670hp of power and over 100kgfm of torque in full force mode. In this condition, the pickup accelerates to 100km/h in just 4.5 seconds. It has a fast DC charging system (up to 350kW) and up to 10.2kW of power for external charging. There are 4,535kg of towing capacity, with up to 590kg of payload.

GM reveals that initially the Silverado EV will be available in two configurations: the RST First Edition and the WT, aimed at fleet owners, both with a full suite of security technologies. The RST First Edition will have four-wheel drive, adaptive automatic air suspension, Multi-Flex Midgate system that expands the load area by allowing the bucket to be connected to the cabin, with the folding also of the rear seats, Multi-Flex rear cover with electric engine, multimedia with 17-inch screen, configurable touch panel with 11-inch screen and driver-assist head-up display over 14 inches, plus autonomous steering assistance technology.

The rear seat has a compartment below the seat to store small objects (photo: General Motors/Disclosure)

The WT (Work Truck) version will be launched initially for fleet owners, bringing electric engines that add up to around 520hp and 60kgfm of torque, with a towing capacity of over 3,600kg and 544kg of load capacity. Chevrolet has already revealed that it prepares a version with more than double this capacity.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV uses the 24-module Ultium battery pack as part of its structure, ensuring a range of 640 kilometers. With 24-inch wheels, the RST version has electric motors on the front and rear axles, making up the e4WD system. The independent suspensions have an adaptive automatic air system, which allows the vehicle to be raised or lowered by up to 50mm.

With the rear seat backrest folded down it is possible to see an opening between the cab and the bucket… (photo: General Motors/Disclosure)

…which makes it possible to further expand the truck’s loading capacity, in addition to allowing for different configurations (photo: General Motors/Disclosure)

According to GM, the RST and WT versions are compatible with fast charging systems of up to 350kW, allowing autonomy to be extended by 160 kilometers in 10 minutes. In addition, Silverado EV brings a system that allows it to use the energy from its batteries to power up to 10 electronic equipment or supply energy to a home in case of emergency, in a total of 10.2 kW. The pickup has plenty of energy to even charge the batteries of another electric vehicle.

INSIDE The Silverado EV will only be sold as a double cab, with ample interior space and a well-functioning interior. The model features the eTrunk, which is actually a trunk in the front of the vehicle, where the engine safe would be. The RST version also features the Multi-Flex Midgate system, which expands the cargo area by allowing the bucket to be connected to the cabin through a cover behind the rear seats, expanding the cargo area by about three meters. With the split, folding rear seat backrest, you can find different configurations to accommodate the load.

With four-wheel-drive electric motors, the Silverado EV shouldn’t disappoint on off-road (photo: General Motors/Disclosure)

The large 17-inch LCD infotainment screen can be paired with the 11-inch instrument panel. The driver also has a sort of head-up display with a screen over 14 inches. Using voice command it is possible to start the engines and continue the journey.

The Equinox EV mid-range SUV was designed from the ground up to be an electric car, with a very modern look. (photo: General Motors/Disclosure)

ELECTRIC SUV The other novelty that GM introduced in Las Vegas was the Equinox EV, which also uses the Ultium platform and was developed from its inception to be an electric SUV. GM’s idea is to make it a more affordable electric model, starting at $30,000 in the US. The automaker has not disclosed details about the Equinox EV’s powertrain, but it is speculated that it will have a range of more than 400 kilometers. This is a model that has chances of coming to Brazil to expand the brand’s electric range here.