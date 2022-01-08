German climber dies in avalanche in Argentina | World

A German climber died and an Austrian woman suffered multiple fractures after being hit by an avalanche of snow and rocks in Aguja Guillaumet, in the Cerro Fitz Roy range, in southern Argentina, official sources reported on Friday (7).

The avalanche took place on the afternoon of Thursday (6). A third climber, who was unharmed, managed to get down and call for help.

La Guillaumet (2,574 meters) is a satellite needle of the Fitz Roy or Cerro Chaltén (3,405 meters), located in the southern Patagonia ice field, south of the Andes Mountains.

“The man who died is German and she, an Austrian, is hospitalized in (…) El Calafate,” a source at the Andean Center in El Chaltén told AFP.

The 28-year-old woman was rescued alive and, after an evacuation operation lasting several hours, was taken to a health post in El Chaltén, a town 2,600 km southwest of Buenos Aires, and later transferred to a large hospital.

Finally, she was admitted to intensive care at Samic hospital in the town of El Calafate (2,750 km southwest).

“She had multiple fractures, in the ribs in the chest and cervical and a strong trauma in the right knee among the main injuries, but she was lucid and stable”, said the doctor Carolina Codó to the local radio station FM Dimensión.

The German climber’s lifeless body, in turn, was found this Friday.

About 45 rescue teams participated in the operation.

The three climbers were members of the International Union of Mountain Guide Associations (UIAGM).

“Aguja Guillamet is the ideal introduction to a first alpine climb in Patagonia, for experienced climbers. The terrain includes steep quarries, snow and glaciers, ice climbing and rock climbing,” says Mountaineering Patagonia specialist tourism agency on its website.