‘Ghost flights’ scare Europe again

This week, news spread around the world about the massive return of “ghost flights” operated by some airlines in Europe. These operations are nothing more than flights without passengers just so that airlines can maintain slots at airports.

One of the airlines, Belgian Brussels Airlines reportedly operated around 3,000 empty flights in the northern hemisphere winter to several European airports, while Lufthansa reportedly performed the same procedure 18,000 times, all to secure space at European airports.

With the high number of unnecessary flights and tons of CO₂ thrown into the atmosphere, the population is once again frightened by the impacts on the environment, and the Belgian government asked the European Union to analyze the rule for guaranteeing slots, that had already been modified before, at the beginning of the pandemic.

The flight fee for guaranteeing the slots it was 80%, but with the onset of the pandemic that number was reduced to 50%, although it is still high. Now, the concern is that with travel returning to normal, that number could rise again.

In a letter, Belgium’s Mobility Minister Georges Gilkinet told the European Transport Commission that the high numbers of such flights are totally against the European Union’s ecological objective.





Entity is against companies

ACI Europe, the airport trade entity, expressed dismay at what it calls “the escalation of political rhetoric around ‘ghost flights’”, and reiterated its support for the European Commission’s position on current limits (50%) for the use of slots of airport by airlines.

For ICA, the current limit is fair and significantly lower than that defined under the 80/20 principle. “use it or lose it”, applicable in normal times. It was designed to reflect the uncertainties and fragile recovery of aviation.

The entity representing several airports said that there is also a specific provision for what the World Airport Slots Guidelines call the “Justified Non-Use of Slots” (JNUS) created in the pandemic. Through them, airlines can, at any time, present the case to slot coordinators for the application of this provision, allowing them to use slots less than 50% of the time.

Olivier Jankovec, Director General of ICA Europe, said: “Some airlines claim they are forced to carry out large volumes of empty flights to maintain slot usage rights at airports. There is absolutely no reason for this to be the reality. As was clearly stated by the European Commission at its press conference, slot usage rules focus on two things under current circumstances. First, protect airlines from the worst unpredictability that is beyond our reach. Secondly, and more importantly, also to ensure that airport capacity is still used in a pro-competitive way”.

“The pandemic has hit us all hard. Balancing business viability with the need to maintain essential connectivity and protect against anti-competitive consequences is a delicate task. We believe the European Commission was right. Talking about ghost flights and their environmental impacts seems to suggest a Last Judgment scenario that has no place in reality. Let’s stick to the vital task of recovering and rebuilding the sector together.”

The battle goes far.





