Globo decides whether BBB22 will have an audience on breakwater nights. Know everything!

BBB22 (Big Brother Brazil) debuts on January 17th and the public speculates about the news that the global reality show should present this season. One of the biggest doubts is about the presence of the public on elimination nights. Sources heard by the column LeoDias backstage at TV Globo, however, guarantee that the attraction should repeat the format adopted in 2021 and give up, once again, the presence of the fans on nights with a wall.

The tendency to leave the audience out of the reality’s eliminations was already strong even before the advance of the Ômicron variant, which has been causing a new wave of Covid-19 cases in Rio de Janeiro, where Estúdios Globo is located. Internally, the post-elimination interviews were very well evaluated. The positive repercussions on social media also contributed to the format gaining supporters behind the scenes. At BBB22, the role of welcoming him back to life outside of confinement will fall to Tadeu Schmidt, who will debut as a presenter at Big Brother Brasil.

Now, with the growth in the number of infected people in the city, the station must maintain and reissue the output used last year, with those eliminated being received in the studio by the program’s host. Behind the scenes, however, the idea is to work with flexible planning, so that the presence of the public is made possible if sanitary conditions favor the measure.

The reality show premieres on January 17, right after the soap opera Um Lugar Ao Sol.

