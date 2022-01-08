Globo releases first information about ‘BBB’s new home and Monstro’s punishment | Television



Rio – This Friday, Globo released yet another spoiler about ‘BBB 22’: details about the house. The reality show, which starts on the 17th, will have a decoration inspired by the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. And the program’s team confirmed that there will be many colors, neon and plaid around the house.

“For an entire generation, the journey will be straight into affective memory, of a style that marked an epoch. For others, a journey somewhat cringe, even of dubious taste. Life before the BBB – yes, that once existed – and everything that shone in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s are key elements in the new season”, says the statement that still says that the three decades will guide other aspects of the program.

“Whether in the decoration of the house or even in the themes of the monsters of the edition, the public will recognize typical items, present in the houses of the grandmother, mother, and inspired by movies and TV shows that marked an era. From classic video games, to jukebox and arcade machines, from rock to pop, so emblematic: trends dominate the new residence”, completed the note.