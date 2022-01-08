Globo runs away from reruns and wants Beyond Illusion on the air even with a high number of Covid cases · TV News

Globo discarded the possibility of showing one more rerun to occupy the space to be left by the final of Nos Tempos do Imperador at six o’clock. Director Luiz Henrique Rios stated that the station is aware of the explosion of new Covid-19 cases in Rio de Janeiro, but will maintain the initial plan of launching the unpublished Além da Ilusão in early February.

The professional assessed that the recordings of Alessandra Poggi’s serials are well advanced and that, at first, the situation is under control.

The capital of Rio de Janeiro saw a 6.778% increase in coronavirus infections in the last 20 days. According to data from the Rio Covid-19 Panel, the city registered only 18 positive cases on December 12th and, on January 1st, the numbers jumped to 1,238.

Director Luiz Henrique Rios commented on the case during a press conference this Friday (7):

We are facing a new wave of Covid-19, but as we started recording at the end of September [de 2021] there’s already enough stuff done. At first, we are not considering not debuting. At this moment, the soap opera will air on the 7th and, we hope, with everyone in good health.

Throughout the pandemic, Globo developed protocols to resume the production of soap operas and series, ranging from the use of acrylic to separate the actors on stage to the testing of the team.

“I love being in the studio. We went through such a difficult time that it’s good to be here working, safe and tested, doing what we love most in life. I take it every day as an apprenticeship. I was very well received”, highlights Larissa Manoela, who brings the protagonists Elisa and Isadora to life.

Larissa Manoela in the first phase of history

script adjustments

So far, the advancement of the omicron variant in Brazil has forced the Além da Ilusão team to make specific changes to the script. Some of the professionals involved in the story were diagnosed with Sars-Cov-2 and, therefore, several sequences were adjusted, including in the main core.

Globo has a much more conservative posture in relation to the pandemic than competitors such as Record. The audience leader so far preferred to complete the recordings of her unpublished footage produced during the health crisis, in order to avoid possible interruptions — or even an eventual lockdown in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

One of the main bets for 2022, Pantanal would also be initially recorded in its entirety, but the station preferred to only advance the works on the external ones in Mato Grosso do Sul. Bruno Luperi’s serials will continue in full swing in the studios until at least April.

In addition to Illusion, it will debut with a front of chapters far superior to the pre-pandemic ones, even to facilitate any adjustments that Rios and Alessandra may make on behalf of Covid-19. There is, however, a much wider margin than In the Times of the Emperor — whose recordings were completed just weeks after the first chapter.

One of Globo’s main concerns is also the audience, which still suffers from the three rounds of reruns that chased away prime-time audiences. The consequences are felt by the three new ones on display, all with numbers below expectations.

